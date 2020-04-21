Virginia Tech commit Tyas Martin made an impression on the coaching staff with his performance at the National Combine in January.
Martin, who verbally committed on April 10, joined more than 600 of the nation’s top underclassmen at the combine-like event organized in association with the All-American Bowl.
The defensive tackle out of Jacksonville High School in Arkansas ticked all the boxes for Tech’s new co-defensive line coaches Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlinck. The Hokies’ new staff wants to get bigger up front and Martin was measured at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds with a wingspan of 6.5 feet.
He visited campus back in November for Tech’s 36-17 win over Wake Forest, but he became a priority target after the combine. Martin received an offer a couple of weeks later and Tech quickly jumped to a scholarship list that featured Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Southern Miss and North Texas.
The fact that Virginia Tech rarely ventured into Arkansas for a high school recruit made an impression on the three-star defender. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Martin is the state’s No. 3 ranked prospect.
“It’s a big deal that they targeted out of everyone else, I’m very excited about that,” Martin said.
Martin is also excited about the 2021 class Virginia Tech is building that started with four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis back in November. Davis is one of the top ranked quarterbacks in the country for the recruiting cycle and hasn’t been shy about reaching out to fellow recruits, including Martin, about joining him in Blacksburg .
After Tech added three-star linebacker William Johnson and four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville, Martin jumped on board.
He also credited the ties Tapp and Teerlinck have to the NFL and the energy he witnessed at Lane Stadium back in November in factoring into his decision.
“I just felt like it was the best fit for me,” Martin said. “The program there is doing something special and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to hop on board early.”
Virginia Tech has a major need at defensive tackle for the 2021 class with both DaShawn Crawford and Jarrod Hewitt expected to graduate. The other tackles on the roster include Jaden Cunningham, Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga.
The Hokies signed four defensive ends in 2020 — Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten — but the coaching staff hasn’t ruled out the possibility of shifting one of them over to tackle. Bryant got experience on the inside of the line as a high school senior.
