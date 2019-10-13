detroit lions
QB Stafford close to 40,000 passing years
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions could become the 21st quarterback in NFL history to throw for 40,000 passing yards Monday night in Green Bay.
Already, you can hear the yawns. And read stories undercutting the milestone. These stories aren’t part of a conspiracy to downgrade the accomplishment, of course. Just an attempt to understand the boom of prolific passers.Pass-favorable rule changes are part of the explanation. So are offensive strategies that emphasize throwing over running. And while Stafford’s got a long way to catch the quarterbacks at the top of the all-time yardage list. Drew Brees and Tom Brady are both over 70,000 yards and still at it.
DALLAS COWBOYS
WR Cooper leaves game with quad injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday’s game late in the first quarter against the New York Jets with a quadriceps injury. Cooper was on the sideline without his helmet early in the second quarter. He had one catch for 3 yards.
The Cowboys’ leading receiver was limited at practice last week with ankle and quad ailments. Cooper was coming off a career-high 226 yards receiving against Green Bay. He has 33 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns this season.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Ex-Hokie Slye misses shot at rare 60-yard FG
Carolina’s Joey Slye missed a 60-yard attempt on a rare free kick for a field goal at the end of the first half against Tampa Bay in London. Slye, a former Virginia Tech standout, got his opportunity after the Panthers called for a fair catch at midfield with 1 second left in the half. Tampa Bay had false-started three straight times before the punt.
The Panthers chose the option of a free kick. That allowed Slye to kick from the 50 with the Bucs players forced to remain 10 yards back. The kick went wide right and Carolina’s lead remained 17-7 at the break.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
CB Kirkpatrick carted off field
Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was taken off the field on a cart after hurting his left knee late in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kirkpatrick was injured while making a sideline tackle on tight end Mark Andrews. Kirkpatrick came into the game ranked sixth on the team in tackles and with one of Cincy’s six sacks.
