CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield apparently offended Richard Sherman and paid for it. Mayfield got hunted, bear-hugged, sacked and mocked by Nick Bosa in front of a national TV audience.
On a trip out west, the Browns went south.
The 49ers utterly beat them down.
Mayfield was under siege by San Francisco’s ferocious defensive front and played the worst game of his young career Monday night, and Cleveland’s lines were overpowered throughout a 31-3 loss to the 49ers that has raised new questions about the Browns’ quarterback, coach Freddie Kitchens and the future.
After five games, the Browns (2-3) are an enigma. Good one week, bad the next. This time, brutally bad.
“We do not want to be an up-and-down, roller-coaster football team if we want to get to where we want to get to,” Kitchens said Tuesday on a conference call.
Fox hires Gronk
Fox Sports has hired Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst. The network announced on Tuesday that the former New England Patriots tight end will make his debut during Thursday night’s pregame show before the Patriots-New York Giants game.
Gronkowski retired at the end of last season after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He is expected to appear on Fox’s NFL studio show as well as be an analyst for some games.
Jets’ Darnold cleared, will start Sunday
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s spleen is fully healthy and he’ll be back under center as the struggling Jets’ starting quarterback.
Finally.
Darnold was cleared by doctors Tuesday to play this week after he missed three games while recovering from mononucleosis. He had medical tests to determine if the swelling in his spleen — a common symptom of the illness — had dissipated enough for him to play again. The Jets announced in a Twitter post that Darnold would start Sunday at home against Dallas.
Giants’ Barkley unsure if he’ll play against NE
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley does not know whether he will play against the New England Patriots.
Barkley practiced on a limited basis Tuesday as the injury-depleted Giants (2-3) got ready for Thursday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (5-0).
Steelers QB remains in concussion protocol
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph “appears to be doing fine” according to coach Mike Tomlin, but Rudolph remains in the concussion protocol following an illegal hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas.
Rudolph left last weekend’s overtime loss to Baltimore in the third quarter after Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin with his helmet. Rudolph was knocked unconscious on the play but was able to slowly make his way to the sideline.
Rudolph went to a hospital for evaluation before being cleared to go home. Rudolph was at the team’s facility on Monday, but Tomlin declined to give a timetable on Rudolph’s potential availability for Sunday’s visit to Los Angeles to play the Chargers. Rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges will start at quarterback if Rudolph is unable to play.
Broncos’ CB says he was briefly paralyzed
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby says he was paralyzed for half an hour Sunday after wrenching his neck in the second quarter of Denver’s 20-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
“After 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes. After two hours, I could move everything else,” Bausby said Tuesday, hours before being placed on injured reserve.
Bausby collided with linebacker Alexander Johnson while tackling running back Austin Ekeler and crumpled to the grass.
