NEWENGLAND PATRIOTS
QB Brady passes Favre on all-time passing list
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has moved into third place on the NFL career list for passing yards.
New England’s 42-year-old star passed Brett Favre, who compiled 71,838 yards with three teams. Brady surpassed that total in the third quarter against the Redskins on a 15-yard pass to Julian Edelman. That gave Brady 271 yards in the game and 71,846 over his brilliant career.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
McCaffrey on pace to shatter NFL record
Star running back Christian McCaffrey had 237 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns (one receiving) against the Jaguars, marking the fourth time in five games he has recorded at least 175 yards from scrimmage.
McCaffrey is currently on pace for more than 2,700 yards this season, which would shatter the NFL record set by Tennessee’s Chris Johnson in 2009 (2,509).
4 former Panthers inducted into Hall of Honor
The Panthers inducted four former players into the Hall of Honor at halftime — quarterback Jake Delhomme, wide receiver Steve Smith, tight end Wesley Walls and offensive tackle Jordan Gross.
They join former linebacker Sam Mills and former team president Mike McCormack as the only members of the Hall of Honor in the team’s 25-year history.
Smith received the biggest ovation and during his speech said he never thought he would be able to wear the Panthers’ No. 89 jersey again after being released late in his career. Smith then paused and peeled off his ceremonial Panthers blue jacket to reveal he was wearing his No. 89 jersey underneath, sending the crowd into hysterics.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Report: WR Diggs fined more than $200K
Stefon Diggs was fined more than $200,000 by the Vikings for missing practices and mandatory meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, according to a report by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
Diggs, who returned to practice Thursday and acknowledged his frustration with the Vikings offense and the possibility of being traded, was active and played Sunday in New York after head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he’d “already” been punished . Diggs had three catches for 44 yards in Sunday’s 28-10 win over the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
RB Sproles now 5th in career all-purpose yards
Philadelphia Eagles running back and punt returner Darren Sproles moved past Tim Brown into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list for all-purpose yards with a 4-yard return on a punt in the third quarter against the Jets.
Brown had 19,682 yards. Jerry Rice is first at 23,546.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.