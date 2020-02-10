LOS ANGELES — After 16 seasons and 235 consecutive starts, Philip Rivers will not be the Chargers quarterback in 2020.
Rivers took over as starter in March of 2006. He held the job for each of the Chargers’ 224 regular-season and 11 playoff games since, and he is the franchise leader in more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.
At 38, Rivers will become an unrestricted free agent in March and hopes to continue playing next season.
Redskins hire Jennifer King as coaching intern
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins on Monday hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season.
King will be a full-year intern but not a full-time assistant coach. The NFL currently does not have a black woman as a full-time assistant.
Ravens, Chuck Clark lock 3-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, Clark spent his first two NFL seasons playing on special teams and serving as backup on defense before enjoying a breakthrough year for a Ravens team that won the AFC North with a 14-2 record.
Rams hire former JMU defensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have hired Denver outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator.
Before he spent last season with the Broncos and the previous two seasons in the same job with the Chicago Bears, Staley was a defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll and FCS school James Madison.
Browns’ Garrett meets with NFL about return
CLEVELAND — Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.
There is no timetable for Garrett’s return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step in order to get back on the field in 2020.
Vikings hire Capers as assistant coach
MINNEAPOLIS — Dom Capers, a former head coach of the Panthers and Texans, will join the Vikings staff as a senior defensive assistant.
Capers has coached in the NFL for 33 seasons.
