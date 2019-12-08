WR Beckham to have surgery after season
CLEVELAND — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo postseason surgery for a sports hernia, a person familiar with the injury
said Sunday.
Beckham has been dealing with the injury for most of the season — his first with Cleveland — and plans to play the final four regular-season games before undergoing the operation, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The procedure has not been scheduled, the person said.
Beckham’s injury could help explain his lack of major production with the Browns, who acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from the New York Giants in a trade in March.
Beckham has 57 receptions for 805 yards, solid stats but not up to his standards. He’s only caught two touchdown passes and has only one 100-yard receiving game in his past 10.
Lost equipment gets to Chiefs in time for game
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a police escort to get their equipment to Foxborough, Massachusetts, in time for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews confirmed that some of the gear was sent to the wrong place and had to be rushed to the stadium.
ESPN reported an equipment container with some shoulder pads, helmets and footballs was not unloaded Saturday and wound up in New Jersey. The bag had equipment for some 35 players.
Kansas City reportedly ran the risk of forfeiting the game if the equipment did not show up in time.
Falcons QB Ryan reaches 50,000-yard plateau
Matt Ryan has become the 10th NFL quarterback to pass for 50,000 yards in his career.
Ryan, in his 12th season with the Atlanta Falcons, surpassed the threshold by completing a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage midway through the first quarter.
The other active QBs with 50,000 yards are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.
Ryan increased his career passing total to 50,279 yards. His next target on the career list is John Elway, the NFL’s ninth-leading passer with 51,475 yards.
Manning returns for Giants’ clash with Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Eli Manning will try to resurrect his NFL career in the stadium where he made his debut 15 years ago.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP makes his first start since Week 2 when the New York Giants (2-10) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) on Monday night. Manning is filling in for injured rookie Daniel Jones, who has a high ankle sprain.
Manning turns 39 next month and will become a free agent after the season. But he isn’t thinking about his future just yet.
Vikings DE Hunter youngest to 50 sacks
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter became the youngest player in NFL history at age 25 and 40 days to reach 50 career sacks by taking down Lions quarterback David Blough to force a three-and-out during Sunday’s 20-7 win in Minneapolis.
