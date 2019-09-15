NEWENGLAND PATRIOTS
NFL to meet with Brown accuser Monday
The NFL plans to meet Monday with a woman who says she was raped by Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the meeting to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Britney Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.
Taylor said Tuesday in a statement she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.
Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.” He told the AP on Tuesday his client plans to countersue.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Peterson passes Jim Brown on rushing TD list
Adrian Peterson passed Jim Brown for fifth place for most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with his 107th.
Peterson ran it in from a yard out on the second play of the second quarter to help Washington take a 7-0 lead against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
Peterson started for Washington a week after being a healthy scratch in the regular-season opener. But starter Derrius Guice had knee surgery after getting hurt in Week 1.
The 34-year-old Peterson is in his 13th NFL season.
NEWORLEANS SAINTS
Coach Payton signs extension through 2024
LOS ANGELES — The Saints have signed coach Sean Payton to an extension running through the 2024 season.
The club, which announced the extension before Sunday’s game against the Rams, did not disclose financial details. Payton had been earning about $9 million per year in a contract that was due to expire after the 2020 season.
Payton is the most successful coach in franchise history, having won the club’s only Super Bowl in the 2009 season and coached New Orleans to a total of seven playoff appearances and three NFC title games. Payton has a career record of 119-75 with the Saints, including Sunday’s loss to the Rams.
NFL INJURIES
Brees, Roethlisberger head injury report
Two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were knocked out of their respective games on Sunday.
Ben Roethlisberger left Pittsburgh’s 28-26 loss to Seattle with an unspecified right elbow injury late in the first half. Also in the game, running back James Conner left with a knee injury.
The Saints’ Drew Brees was forced out of his NFC title game rematch against the Rams late in the first quarter after his right throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald’s outstretched hand.
Elsewhere, San Francisco lost left tackle Joe Staley to a broken fibula in his left leg in the third quarter. The 49ers think he could return in less than eight weeks.
