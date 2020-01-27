ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL ruled the Buffalo Bills did not violate league policy on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments.
The NFL provided the update Monday in an email to the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, saying no violation was found in its review of the matter. The PFWA raised questions over how the league’s injury-reporting policy was interpreted after Hughes revealed the severity of the injury in a Twitter post following Buffalo’s loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card playoff earlier this month.
Hunt tells police he would fail drug test
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if he had been checked during a stop when he was ticketed for speeding and marijuana was found in his car.
Hunt was cited for speeding — but no other charges — last week when he was pulled over while driving on a highway in Rocky River, Ohio. In a dashboard camera video released Monday, Hunt was apologetic and emotional while discussing his situation with the officer.
Vikings name Patterson, Zimmer as co-DCs
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators.
Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists, who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.