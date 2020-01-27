ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL ruled the Buffalo Bills did not violate league policy on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments.

The NFL provided the update Monday in an email to the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, saying no violation was found in its review of the matter. The PFWA raised questions over how the league’s injury-reporting policy was interpreted after Hughes revealed the severity of the injury in a Twitter post following Buffalo’s loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card playoff earlier this month.

Hunt tells police he would fail drug test

CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if he had been checked during a stop when he was ticketed for speeding and marijuana was found in his car.

Hunt was cited for speeding — but no other charges — last week when he was pulled over while driving on a highway in Rocky River, Ohio. In a dashboard camera video released Monday, Hunt was apologetic and emotional while discussing his situation with the officer.

Vikings name Patterson, Zimmer as co-DCs

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators.

Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists, who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments