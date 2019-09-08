NFL INJURIES
Jags’ Foles breaks collarbone; Chiefs’ Hill hurt
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ hopes for stability at quarterback didn’t even last one quarter.
Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him as Foles threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Foles will have surgery Monday. He is expected to be put on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play again until Week 11 at the earliest.
It was one of two significant shoulder injuries in Jacksonville. The Chiefs lost star receiver Tyreek Hill after he landed on his shoulder in the first half, and Hill was taken to a hospital after the game for treatment.
The team’s head athletic trainer said Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue.
Another big free agent signing, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, departed with a groin injury against the Bills, a key moment in Buffalo’s rally to a 17-16 victory. The Jets also lost rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, with an ankle injury. Williams was in a walking boot after the game.
NEWENGLAND PATRIOTS
WR Brown ineligible for Sunday night game
The NFL season already is so unpredictable that Antonio Brown is a New England Patriot.
However, he didn’t suit up Sunday night when the Patriots hosted Brown’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, from whom he forced a trade to Oakland in the offseason. The four-time All-Pro is not eligible to be officially signed until Monday, following his release from the Raiders after a turmoil-filled few months.
Brown had been scheduled to earn up to $50 million from Oakland over the three-year deal. Instead, the Patriots guaranteed the wide receiver $9 million this season, with the potential to earn as much as $15 million.
N.Y. JETS
RB Bell fastest to reach 8,000 total yards
New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has become the fastest player in NFL history to get 8,000 yards from scrimmage for his career.
Bell, making his debut for the Jets on Sunday, reached the milestone with a 5-yard run his first carry for New York in the first quarter of his 63rd career game. The 27-year-old Bell entered the game against the Buffalo Bills with 7,996 yards from scrimmage.
The previous fastest was Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who accomplished the feat in 64 games. Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson were next, both reaching 8,000 yards in 65 games.
The record counts only games players actually appeared in, so Bell’s mark doesn’t count the 16 games he missed last season while sitting out in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.