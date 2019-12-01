HOUSTON — The New England Patriots were without two players on Sunday night against the Houston Texans because of an illness that swept through the locker room this week.
Tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor were both inactive because of the illness.
Sherman injures knee, jaws with Harbaugh
BALTIMORE — Richard Sherman struggled stepping up to the postgame media podium but insisted that a knee injury won’t keep him out of the 49ers’ next game, Sunday’s prize fight at New Orleans.
Sherman hopped off the field in pain with 4:39 remaining and had to sit out one play before returning.
Sherman also commented on trading barbs with Ravens coach John Harbaugh after a sideline play involving Ravens QB Jamar Jackson. “He was saying like it was a dirty play ... The quarterback is running just like a running back, and if you don’t touch him, he runs up the sideline for 80 yards, and if you touch him, then everybody is throwing a hubbub like he wasn’t going to run it.”
Cowboys place-kicker hearing footsteps
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have finally put shaky kicker Brett Maher on notice, though nothing will change at the moment.
The Cowboys worked out three kickers after practice on Sunday in an attempt to replace the unreliable Maher who has missed nine kicks this season, including two in the 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.
With the Cowboys (6-6) possibly needing to win their final four games to secure the NFC East and make the playoffs, starting Thursday against the Chicago Bears, they can take no more chances with Maher without looking at a possible replacement.
The Cowboys worked out Austin MacGinnis, Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino. MacGinnis was recently drafted by the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. Rose is a former Texas Longhorns kicker, who has been with six teams in his career and has made 11 of 14 field goal attempts.
However, the Cowboys didn’t sign any of them.
Starting streak ends for Broncos’ Miller
Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak is over because of an injured left knee. The Denver Broncos star edge rusher hurt his left knee at Buffalo last week and is inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miller hadn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014. He wore a cap and shorts as he tested out the knee on the field a few hours before kickoff.
Lions put backup QB Driskel on injured reserve
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have put quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve. The Lions were already without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then Driskel missed Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury. David Blough made his NFL debut at quarterback.
