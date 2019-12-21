LANDOVER, Md. — The first time Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins faced off in an NFL game, it wasn’t pretty.
Jones came out on the winning end in his second pro start with the New York Giants but threw two interceptions. Haskins entered in relief when Case Keenum struggled and tossed three picks in his debut for the Washington Redskins.
“I throw up watching that film,” Haskins said. “I don’t like watching that tape. That’s a totally different guy.”
Jones and Haskins start against each other for the first time Sunday when the 3-11 Giants visit the 3-11 Redskins. The showdown between the No. 6 and No. 15 overall picks is also a showcase of two rookie quarterbacks who are making significant progress .
Since the first Washington game, Jones has thrown 15 TDs and nine interceptions and looks ready to return after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle. Haskins has five TDs and four interceptions in six starts.
Cowboys can clinch NFC East with win
PHILADELPHIA — Dak Prescott is banged up with a sore shoulder, a finger injury on his throwing hand, and took limited snaps in practice. But Prescott is set to tough it out in the game of the season for Dallas.
The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a victory over the Eagles on Sunday.
Both teams are 7-7, and a playoff berth is still in play for the Eagles. Beat the Cowboys and win in Week 17 against the Giants, and they’re in, two seasons after winning the Super Bowl.
Eagles’ Sproles retires
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website.
The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle . The 5-foot-6 Sproles is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).
Titans RB Henry now questionable vs. Saints
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry’s status has been downgraded to questionable for the Titans’ game Sunday with the Saints as the Pro Bowl running back deals with a hamstring injury.
Henry practiced fully Friday but was downgraded on Saturday’s injury report.
Brother of 49ers QB fatally stabbed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Nashville Police said 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed in a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.
