CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski coached running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks in Minnesota. He’s about to take on his most challenging group yet — the Browns (6-10).
The Vikings offensive coordinator, who came close to getting Cleveland’s job last year but finished second to Freddie Kitchens, was hired as the Browns new coach — their 10th since 1999 — on Sunday, a person familiar with the decision said.
An official announcement is expected Monday.
Johnson into HOF
Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen Wednesday . Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday as the other coach being inducted.
Broncos fire OC
DENVER — The Broncos are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello on Sunday.
Scangarello, a disciple of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) averaged just 17.6 points.
Ravens’ Yanda says Titan spit in his face
BALTIMORE — Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda says Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons spit in his face during Saturday night’s AFC divisional playoff game.
Yanda called out Simmons after the Ravens’ 28-12 playoff loss, saying “there is a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL.”
Pats’ Edelman booked
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of a car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the car Saturday night in Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said .
