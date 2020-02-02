Embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown admitted he “could have done a lot of things better” and that he owes “the whole NFL an apology” after a tumultuous 2019 in which he blew through three teams and ran into legal trouble.
“I think I could have really expressed my emotions the right way when I get frustrated,” he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson in a recorded interview set to air Sunday.
Brown’s relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers soured by the end of the 2018 season, and in March 2019 they traded him to the Oakland Raiders, who cut him before he could suit up for a game. He later spent about two weeks with the New England Patriots, where he played one game. The Patriots released Brown amid allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and intimidation. Brown, who has been under investigation by the NFL, denied the allegations in his conversation with Anderson.
Later in the ESPN interview, Anderson asked Brown if he owed anyone in the league an apology.
“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology [for] my past behavior,” he replied. “I think I could have done a lot of things better.”
Anderson followed up, asking if Brown felt he owed an apology to “any of the women” he had been in a conflict with.
“I feel like I never really got in a conflict with no woman,” Brown replied. “I just feel like I’m a target so, anybody can come against me and say anything and I’m going to have to face it. There’s no support, there’s no egos, there’s no rules in it, anyone can come after me for anything. No proof or whatever. ‘He said, she’s saying.’
“The media will run with it, so even if I’m not guilty, I already guilty because they already wrote it, put it on TV and put that in people minds. So for me to have to sit here and hear those the allegations of me is just unfair to me every time.”
In January, he directed a profanity-filled outburst at the mother of his children and members of the Hollywood, Florida, police department, which severed ties between Brown and a youth sports league they sponsored together. He was also arrested after an alleged physical altercation at his home in South Florida.
Florida companies win Super Bowl contracts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dena Lowell typically employs about 12 full-time people to work in her restaurant and catering company.
That is, until Super Bowl week. She’s needed a lot more help over the last few days.
Lowell owns one of 188 companies in the South Florida area that were picked to help with various details of the Super Bowl. The NFL calls the program Business Connect, where companies with certified minority, woman, veteran, lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender ownership are encouraged to apply and see how they can be involved with football’s biggest week.
From catering to cleanup, flowers to staffing, the NFL and local organizers sifted through tons of applications to find the right people and companies that could handle Super Bowl business.
“For my company, the impact is huge,” said Lowell, whose restaurant called The Cook and The Cork received two contracts — tasked with providing about 12,000 pieces of food in all for two separate tasting events, including one of the primary tailgates Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. “And when it’s huge for me, you know the impact trickles down all around the community.”
Business Connect, which the NFL has used at past Super Bowls, is designed in part to ensure that much of the money generated by events surrounding the game remains in South Florida after the teams and celebrity guests leave.
Competition was fierce for the contracts, and many applicants didn’t get picked. For this Super Bowl, the NFL required that any company that applied had to have an office in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties; be at least 51% owned by a woman, minority, veteran or LGBT individual; have various certifications and have been in existence since at least 2016.
Contracts went to companies that could provide bartenders, janitors, photographers and painters. Others were asked to provide generators, linens, hardware and golf carts. On the application, businesses were warned that it would be daunting: “Come ready to work hard. We have one shot,” it said.
Maroon 5, frontman rock pre-game event
MIAMI — A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band.
“I’m just happy we can kind of kick back and hang out down the street and have fun, but still be somewhat away from the madness,” said Levine, whose band headlined last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.
The frontman asked the crowd which team they thought would win on Sunday but shrugged off answering his own question, saying he didn’t have a preference between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Drummer Matt Flynn, however, wore the jersey of San Francisco’s George Kittle.
He clearly relished the no-pressure vibe, saying, “It’s chill,” when he forgot a cue to grab his guitar during “Sugar,” even after admitting his mistake.
Dan + Shay, fresh off a Grammy win for “Speechless,” opened the show. Demi Lovato surprised the crowd, joining the country duo on the ballad.
