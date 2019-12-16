BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed verbal commits from three-star defensive end Justin Beadles and three-star offensive lineman Kaden Moore within 15 minutes of each other on Sunday night.
They both were on campus over the weekend along with a number of other recruits considering signing with Tech during the early signing period, which starts Wednesday.
Virginia Tech has 12 verbal commits for its 2020 class, with only a few spots left to spare. The Hokies have only four scholarship seniors (Ryan Willis, Reggie Floyd, Jovonn Quillen and Ishmiel Seisay) departing.
Both players bring some size to the table, with Beadles listed at 6-foot-5, 232 pounds, and Moore measuring at 6-3, 305.
Beadles had 53 tackles (32 solo) with nine sacks and one forced fumble as a senior for 12-2 Sandy Creek High School, which is located about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta. He had 16 offers including ones from Arizona State, Boston College, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri and Purdue. He decommitted from ASU in October.
According to 247 Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 49 weakside defensive end in the 2020 class. The Hokies’ only other commit on the defensive line in this class is Derrell Bailey, a 6-6, 255-pound defensive end out of Tennessee.
Moore went to Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. According to 247 Sports Composite rankings, he’s the No. 16 ranked recruit in the state. Virginia Tech and Bowling Green were his only two FBS offers, but the recruit had heard from Penn State and Tennessee in recent weeks.
The Hokies’ only other commit on the offensive line in the 2020 class is Parker Clements, a 6-7, 270-pounder from South Carolina.
If Moore ends up signing as planned on Wednesday, it will be the third straight year that Virginia Tech signs a player from Pennsylvania. He would be the fourth signee overall from the state during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure, joining tight end Nick Gallo, defensive back Nasir Peoples and wide receiver Darryle Simmons.
Georgia has been an even more fertile recruiting ground for Fuente. The Hokies have landed 11 recruits from the state from 2016 to 2019, the fourth most behind Virginia (28), North Carolina (15) and Florida (12).
