RICHMOND — In the Washington Redskins’ three-man quarterback battle, Josh Woodrum is fourth in line.
As Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy and Case Keenum get the focus, Woodrum is content to work behind the scenes.
“Everyone has a role on a team, and right now the focus is on those three guys,” Woodrum said. “I’m just trying to find my role on the team, whatever that is.”
Woodrum, a Cave Spring graduate who went on to a record-breaking career at Liberty University, is considered a longshot to make the final 53-man roster, but this isn’t the first time he’s been an underdog, and probably won’t be his last.
The 26-year-old most recently played for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football, the professional football league that began in February but suddenly folded in April due to massive financial losses and lack of funding.
Woodrum was taken in the first-round of the AAF quarterback draft by Salt Lake and played in seven games, putting up 1,449 yards with 6 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
“It was wild. Obviously, we were playing American football, but the rules were a little different,” Woodrum said about his time in the AAF. “It was good to get some games under my belt and continue playing.”
Following the league’s fold, he was signed by the Redskins.
“It’s definitely better being three hours away [from home] than on the other side of the country where my family could actually come to games and practices,” he said.
Woodrum may be the forgotten quarterback for the Redskins this offseason, but coach Jay Gruden has noticed him.
“I’ve been impressed with him throughout the OTAs,” said Gruden.
“Josh is doing good. I think it’s a great opportunity for him to take advantage of the little bit of reps he does get. He’s got to be ready to go. He’s going to get some action in preseason games for sure.”
At Liberty, Woodrum assumed the role of starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman, and helped the Flames to three Big South championships. He passed for 10,266 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Woodrum was invited to the 2016 NFL Combine. He and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz were the only two quarterbacks invited to the combine from the Football Championship Subdivision.
But Woodrum never heard his name called in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie, but still has not been able to secure a spot on an NFL roster.
Woodrum saw short stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns before finding himself on the Redskins’ roster.
The most success Woodrum has found in the NFL was in 2017 and 2018 when he played for the Ravens in the preseason. He threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, and 121 yards and a touchdown in 2018.