Texas dual threat QB commits to Cavaliers
Jacob Rodriguez, a 6-foot-3, quarterback from Wichita Falls, Texas has made an oral commitment to Virginia for the 2021 recruiting class, according to various recruiting sites.
Rodriguez passed for 3,003 yards and rushed for 1,247 yards last season at Rider High School. He passed for 33 touchdowns and rushed for eight TDs, according to 247Sports, which listed him with offers from 14 FBS programs.
His suitors included Air Force, Baylor, Hawaii and Houston.
He is Virginia’s eighth commitment for 2021, including (Richmond) Benedictine quarterback Jay Woolfolk, also a sought-after baseball recruit.
Kansas’ Long, Self, Miles take salary cuts
BLAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long’s contract includes $1.5 million in annual base salary with $200,000 covered by the university. Miles is heading into the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $2.775 million a year.
Self is in the midst of a contract extension that he signed in 2012 that goes through the 2021-22 season and pays him about $4 million annually.
Browns pick up options on Garrett, Njoku
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku on Monday.
The decision on Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was not a surprise while Njoku’s future seemed uncertain following several offseason moves by the team.
Patriots fullback Develin retiring
BOSTON — Patriots fullback James Develin is retiring from the NFL because of complications from the neck injury that caused him to miss the final 14 games of last season.
Develin, who was placed on injured reserve last season, appeared in all 16 games each season from 2013 through 2018.
Lakers repay $4.6M stimulus loan
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted.
The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers’ request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan, as did several wealthier business including Shake Shack and AutoNation.
NBA pushes back date to reopen facilities
MIAMI — The NBA has pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at the earliest, saying Monday the extra time was needed in part to make sure player training options would be safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.” The league planned on giving teams the option of reopening facilities as early as Friday, though ultimately decided more time was needed across the league for many reasons.
Bulls reportedly hiring Eversley as GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
