Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... THE CITY OF COVINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... BATH COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL GREENBRIER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1030 PM EST. * AT 926 PM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES EAST OF MARLINTON TO NEAR VINTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... COVINGTON... CLIFTON FORGE... BUCHANAN... AND TROUTVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS. FOR YOUR SAFETY, MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH