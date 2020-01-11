BLACKSBURG — As the weekend began, Virginia Tech’s football team found out two of its players would be moving on — for different reasons.
Tight end Dalton Keene made a surprise announcement late Friday night that he’s declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, defensive end Houshun Gaines announced he had entered his name into the transfer portal.
Both confirmed their news on social media.
“After a lot of consideration over the past couple of weeks I have decided to forego my senior year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft,” said Keene, who joins running back Deshawn McClease in choosing to turn pro. “This was a very difficult decision, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave my teammates and coaches.”
Gaines said that while he loved being a Hokie and a student at Virginia Tech, “all good things must eventually come to an end. After consultation with my family I have decided it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal and finish my collegiate career at another university.”
In Keene’s case, his biggest contribution to the Hokies came this past season. He had 21 catches for 240 yards with five touchdowns. He also spent a portion of the season as the team’s No. 2 running back — a position he played in high school — and had 11 carries for 33 yards.
Keene, a co-captain, was one of the most durable players on the roster during his time in Blacksburg. He started 38 of 39 games going back to his true freshman season in 2017. He had 59 catches in his career for 748 yards with eight touchdowns.
Gaines sat out the 2019 season to focus on his mental and physical health. The defensive end suffered a torn ACL late in the 2018 season against Pittsburgh. He was the Hokies leading pass rusher with 4.5 sacks at the time.
Earlier in the season, Gaines’ mother Tardra Hilliard, 44, passed away.
“The coaching and support staff is providing all the resources they can to get him in a good place,” a source told The Roanoke Times over the summer. “Everyone wants to see House come out the other side of this.”
While Tech didn’t shut the door on Gaines coming back, there were some logistical hurdles to be worked out if he decided to pursue a sixth year of eligibility. He redshirted in 2015 as a true freshman out of Nash Central High School in North Carolina. He played in 33 games with the Hokies (11 starts) and had 51 tackles (31 solo) with 12.5 for a loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
Wake Forest QB Newman transferring to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman announced Saturday he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season.
Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons’ starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs.
Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Newman took over as the starter for the final four games of the 2018 season after Sam Hartman went down with a broken leg. He led the Demon Deacons to a 3-1 record.
