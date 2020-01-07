CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are the only team still looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like McDaniels, has head coaching experience.
All of those interviews could be moved up now after the Panthers agreed to terms with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and the Giants decided on Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge.
TE Andrews making impact for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Following a modest rookie season, tight end Mark Andrews led the Baltimore Ravens this year with 64 catches, 852 yards receiving and 10 touchdown receptions. He also earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl and is one big reason why Baltimore (14-2) will bring a 12-game winning streak into its playoff opener Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Sure, the Ravens are known for their ability to run. But when dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson decides to throw, more often that not he will start his progression with Andrews.
Andrews was targeted 98 times this season, 27 more than runner-up Marquise Brown and at least twice as often as anyone else. In addition, his 10 TD catches were only one fewer than the combined total of everyone else on the squad.
Lions promote pair of assistant coaches
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Tuesday promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead their offensive line.
Fraley had been Detroit’s assistant offensive line coach the previous two seasons. Yates was on Matt Patricia’s staff the last two years.
Patricia fired six members of his staff shortly after finishing his second season with a 3-12-1 record.
