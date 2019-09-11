SATURDAY

Floyd Livestock and County Fair

Celebrate Floyd County’s agricultural heritage with exhibits, livestock shows, agricultural olympics, music, heritage crafts, demonstrations, games and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd. $3-$5. 540-808-4984.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Harvest Moon Family Ride

Take a guided horseback-ride through the rolling hills, fields and woodlands near Explore Park beneath the September harvest moon. Helmets and tack included. People younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered, participating adult. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $35. 387-6078.

