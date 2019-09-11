SATURDAY
Floyd Livestock and County Fair
Celebrate Floyd County’s agricultural heritage with exhibits, livestock shows, agricultural olympics, music, heritage crafts, demonstrations, games and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd. $3-$5. 540-808-4984.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Harvest Moon Family Ride
Take a guided horseback-ride through the rolling hills, fields and woodlands near Explore Park beneath the September harvest moon. Helmets and tack included. People younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered, participating adult. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $35. 387-6078.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.