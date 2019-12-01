Nine people, including a pilot and two children, are dead after a plane crashed in a South Dakota cornfield amid rough weather, officials say.
The Associated Press reported that the nine victims were members of an extended Idaho family.
Twelve people were onboard midday Saturday when the plane went down in Brule County traveling from Chamberlain to Idaho, Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said. Survivors were taken to hospitals in the Sioux Falls area.
The passengers, part of a hunting party, ranged in age from 7 to 81, and the three survivors are males ages 17, 27 and 28, Brule County Emergency Manager Katheryn Benton said. The most critically injured person had several bone fractures, she said. Information about the others’ injuries was not immediately available.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and has yet to give a cause for the crash of the Pilatus PC-12, a small aircraft with a single-engine-driven propeller. But Benton said she’s certain a “combination of several weather factors” contributed to the tragedy.
People across South Dakota had been advised against travel during stormy conditions that intensified during the Thanksgiving weekend, she said, and no landings were allowed at Chamberlain’s airport when the plane went down.
