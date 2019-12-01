PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Udoka Azubuike patrolled the paint with a dominating edge to help No. 4 Kansas win the Maui Invitational. Jon Teske offered a similar space-eating presence for Michigan during its unexpected title run in a loaded Battle 4 Atlantis.

The seniors showed the college basketball world not to overlook experienced big men amid all the attention on high-flying wings and sharp-shooting guards.

In Maui, the 7-foot, 270-pound Azubuike ended up as co-most valuable player with point guard Devon Dotson of Kansas (6-1).

In the Bahamas, the 7-foot-1, 265 pound Teske finished as MVP after the Wolverines (7-0) gave first-year coach Juwan Howard some early marquee wins.

ACC/Top 25 men

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

ATLANTA — Michael Devoe scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including a three-point play with seven seconds left, and Georgia Tech survived terrible free throw shooting Sunday night to hold on for a win over Bethune-Cookman.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2) were listless early and made just 9-of-19 free throws in the second half. Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope posted his 29th career double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds and the Wildcats (5-3) nearly pulled off what would have been one of the biggest upsets since the program transitioned to Division I in 1980.

No. 5 Maryland 84, Marquette 63

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell spearheaded a stellar defensive effort that limited high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard to six points in Maryland’s victory at Disney World.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season. Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

No. 22 Villanova 83, LaSalle 72

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore had 23 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and No. 22 Villanova defeated La Salle.

Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime. The Explorers closed within 10 twice the second half thanks to some pesky defense that held the Wildcats without a field goal for over seven minutes. Villanova also committed 12 turnovers in the second half that helped La Salle hang around.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (4-3) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds. David Beatty had 12 points for the Explorers.

Late Saturday

Florida State 63, Purdue 60 (OT)

NICEVILLE, Fla. — In the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Trent Forrest scored 17 points to lead the Seminoles to the 63-60 overtime victory.

The Seminoles (7-1) outscored the Boilermakers 5-2 in the extra period by getting their points at the free-throw line including the final two with only one second left to play.

Purdue (4-3), trailing by only a point, took several potentially winning shots in the last minute but was unable to score against a stifling Florida State defense.

No. 21 Colorado 59, Sacramento State 45

BOULDER, Colo. — The Buffaloes improved to 6-0 by fending off scrappy Sacramento State 59-45 on Saturday night at the half-empty UC Events Center thanks to Tyler Bey’s 11 points and 17 rebounds.

The Hornets (4-1) were within striking distance of the Buffs at 45-40 when their leading scorer, Joshua Patton, made his only basket of the night with just over four minutes remaining.

— From wire reports

