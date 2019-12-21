LAS VEGAS — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (11-1) played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game.
Kentucky (8-3) kept Ohio State within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback.
Wesson also had eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:30 left.
Nate Sestina scored 17 and hit five 3-pointers, and Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Wildcats.
SATURDAY
Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76, OT
CHICAGO — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado upset Dayton in overtime.
The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton (9-2).
The Flyers led 74-71 in overtime after a 6-0 run, but Schwartz drove past Toppin to put the Buffaloes back on top with 27 seconds left. After Jalen Crutcher’s layup gave Dayton a 76-75 lead with 10 seconds remaining, Schwartz buried a 3 from the right side as time expired and got mobbed by his teammates.
Schwartz scored 20 points.
Wright finished one point shy of his career high and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the Buffaloes win their third in a row.
Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 19 points.
No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Wash. 77
SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season.
Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 15 points for Gonzaga (13-1), which has won five straight games since falling to Michigan in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Zags have won 30 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.
Jacob Davison scored 17 points and Tyler Kidd added 16 for Eastern Washington (7-4).
No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Memphis (10-1) past Jackson State (3-9) in its first game since suspended top recruit James Wiseman left the team to prepare for the NBA.
Memphis weathered 28 turnovers by making 32 of its 58 shots
and having a 43-30 rebounding advantage.
Tristan Jarrett led Jackson State with 20 points.
No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Auburn, at 11-0 the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country.
Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers to put the game away.
Lehigh dropped to 3-8.
No. 15 Mich. St. 101, Eastern Mich. 48
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading the Spartans (9-3) to a rout of Eastern Michigan (9-2) for their fourth straight win.
Michigan State’s Foster Loyer scored a season-high 13 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points, Xavier Tillman scored 11 and Marcus Bingham added 10 points.
The Eagles (9-2) did not have a double-digit scorer. Ty Groce had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.
No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden scored 14 points and the Bulldogs (11-1) used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue in the second game of the Crossroads Classic.
Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers (7-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Butler finally tied it at 19 on Christian David’s dunk with 6:15 left in the first half, then pulled out to a 26-21 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 14-5 spurt to make it 40-26 and they never trailed again.
No. 18 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —
Isaiah Livers left early in the first half holding his left leg after being fouled on a missed dunk, but that was the only real problem for the Wolverines (9-3) in a win over Presbyterian.
Michigan described the injury as a muscle strain.
Owen McCormack led the Blue Hose (2-10) with 10 points.
No. 20 S. Diego St. 80, Utah 52
LOS ANGELES — Malachi Flynn scored 16 points and the Aztecs (12-0) remained unbeaten with a win over Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.
Yanni Wetzell and Nathan Mensah added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs (12-0), who led 15-2.
The Aztecs shot 49.2% from the field (31 of 63) while Utah, which upset No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday, shot a season-low 31.2%. San Diego State also dominated inside with a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint.
Timmy Allen led Utah (9-3) with 21 points.
No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville State 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks as the Volunteers beat Jacksonville State to give coach Rick Barnes his 700th career win.
He’s the 22nd head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins and is the seventh active coach to reach that mark. The others are Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and Kentucky’s John Calipari.
But the news wasn’t all good for Tennessee.
After the game, fifth-year senior point guard Lamonte’ Turner announced that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo season-ending surgery. Turner has dealt with shoulder problems for much of his career.
No. 24 Texas Tech 68, Texas-Rio Grande 58
LUBBOCK, Texas — After missing four games with a hamstring injury, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 points, and the Red Raiders (8-3) overcame another sluggish start in a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points as Texas Tech extended its nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the nation.
Quinton Johnson II led the Vaqueros (4-8) with 17 points and seven rebounds.
No. 25 WVU 72, Youngstown State 64
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Derek Culver added 15 as the Mountaineers (10-1) overcame scrappy Youngstown State.
West Virginia scored the final eight points to seal its third straight win since its only loss against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
Darius Quisnenbery scored 22 points for the Penguins (7-6), who led by seven points early in the second half.
