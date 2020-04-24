To All of My Sweet Students, I miss you all so much! Please know that even though we don't see each other every day, you're in my mind and on my heart! Please remember: "We grow through what we go through." Your job right now is to "SOAR" at home.
Be safe, kind, responsible, and respectful! Keep smiling...and reading! love, Mrs. Thompson
