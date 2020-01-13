NEW ORLEANS — Top-ranked LSU and ACC champion Clemson battled into early Tuesday morning at the Superdome for the college football national championship.
Both sets of 14-0 Tigers played before a boisterous crowd, seeking to cap a perfect season.
The game was preceded by thunderous applause and chants of “Four More Years” as the Clemson and LSU fans welcomed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they took the field for the Star Spangled Banner.
Clemson was after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory. LSU was seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.
The College Football Playoff also announced it extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock — the only leader of the organization since its inception in 2014.
