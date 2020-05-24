John Fox’s affection for the medical community starts at home. His mother, Darby, is a family therapist. His sister, Jackie, is a first-year resident in pediatric oncology.
So when New York hospitals raced to acquire personal protective equipment during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox was eager to help.
A rising senior on Virginia’s lacrosse team, and one of the Cavaliers’ four 2020 captains, Fox joined an army of volunteers early last month to deliver PPE to New York hospitals.
“It was really easy and not too difficult at all,” Fox said from his family’s New Canaan, Conn., home, about an hour northeast of Manhattan. “But it was a little eerie seeing not many people walking around New York City.”
The project started with Jackie Fox and some of her colleagues at Columbia University’s New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. They coordinated a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $100,000 for N-95 surgical masks and other PPE.
A truckload of supplies secured, the next step was distribution. Enter John and Darby Fox and many others.
Driving separately, John and Darby met the truck in Queens and loaded boxes into their respective SUVs. Darby headed to Mount Sinai Hospital, which had made an urgent request that morning, while John, wearing his 2019 national championship hoodie and using a bandanna for a mask, delivered to Columbia.
“It was awesome just to do a small part,” John said. “We only delivered the masks one time, and there’s a lot of people out there doing great things every day.”
Indeed, the pandemic has heightened our appreciation for essential folks such as doctors, nurses, first responders and teachers. Moreover, it has presented service opportunities to countless others.
John was quick to mention teammate Griffin Harris, who has helped box masks for shipment. UVa women’s soccer player Becca Jarrett designed quarantine T-shirts and donated all of the sales proceeds to Feeding America.
Virginia coach Lars Tiffany discerned Fox’s selfless nature from the start.
“He’s always expressing concern for others,” Tiffany said. “He breaks out of that bubble of self-preservation and self-interest so quickly, much faster than most people I know, regardless of age. It was clear to me from his first year here at Virginia that he was going to be a captain for us. …
“He understands what it means to lead.”
Tiffany thought back to December 2018 when, unbeknownst to him, one of the Cavaliers was struggling emotionally during final exams. But Fox was aware and in frequent contact with his teammate.
Fox eventually alerted Tiffany, and thanks to a collective effort, a crisis was averted.
“John would drop everything … to insure that a teammate was safe and in a good spot,” Tiffany said.
The Fox family is all too acquainted with the pandemic’s effects. Jackie has treated COVID-19 patients during ER rotations; a high school teammate of John’s lost his 54-year-old father to the virus; Darby has counseled parents and children stressed by shelter-in-place mandates.
“It’s been an interesting time,” Darby said. “I thought it would be completely quiet because you’re not seeing anybody. But the work really has escalated. Families have a hard time with uncertainty, and I’ve just started to see a few kids in person, where we’re outside.”
Memorial Day weekend usually caps the college lacrosse season with the NCAA tournament semifinals Saturday and final Monday. Fox has long attended the Final Four, and last year he participated as Virginia defeated Duke and Yale to win the national title.
Better yet for Fox, the venue was Lincoln Financial Field, home to his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. The Final Four was scheduled again for Philadelphia this season, but like all NCAA winter and spring championships, the tournament was canceled.
Virginia was ranked 11th nationally and preparing for a game at No. 4 Maryland when the NCAA scrapped the remainder of the 2019-20 college sports calendar March 12. A couple days later, Fox drove home to Connecticut.
Memorial Day is “one of my favorite weekends of the year,” he said, “just growing up as a kid going to the Final Four. It’s a huge weekend in the lacrosse world. Sad to miss it, but maybe we’ll watch the Yale [replay] on Monday.”
Fox scratches his lacrosse itch playing wall-ball at home, and he’s maintained his conditioning by running outdoors. But last weekend, he got a little too ambitious.
As family gathered at his grandparents’ home, a pickup game broke out, with no helmets but considerable energy. A stickhandle to the left eye gave Fox, a defensive midfielder at Virginia, quite the shiner.
Majoring in American studies with a minor in entrepreneurship, Fox recently received the lacrosse program’s annual Harry Gaver Memorial Coach’s Award for “leadership, cooperative spirit and unselfish service.” Gaver played lacrosse and tennis for the Cavaliers during the late 1930s, joined the Marines and died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
“Empathy abounds in this man,” Tiffany says of Fox on the team’s website.
That empathy was evident in John and Darby as we closed our Zoom interview.
John: “The only thing I would say is, we’re not like heroes or anything. We only did this one time.”
Darby: “It was a pretty easy ask.”
John: “There’s a bunch of people out there doing amazing stuff every day, and guys on our team who are doing stuff like this all over the place. It’s really just great to see. Hopefully, we can get out of this soon.”
Darby: “It was good to see everyone coming together.”
