BLACKSBURG — As of Thursday, Hokies fans can start the countdown to football at 100 days.
And fans can take in a little baseball as well, if they wish.
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday the football team’s 2020 spring game will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.
The Hokies’ baseball team has a three-game series scheduled against Notre Dame that weekend at Atlantic Union Bank Park. The athletic department is working to finalize details of other events for that weekend as well.
In recent years, the football team has held its spring game on the same weekend as the Run of Remembrance.
Tech was one of six ACC programs not to televise its spring game in 2019. The annual exhibition hasn’t been televised since Justin Fuente took over as coach, but that could change with the launch of the ACC Network. The spring game aired on ESPN3 during the last few years of Frank Beamer’s tenure.
The Hokies’ spring game in 2019 was designed more like a public practice. There was a red zone period that was scored, but the rest of the practice featured mostly a variety of situational work.
Kindley 3rd Georgia OL to enter NFL Draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia’s third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL Draft.
Kindley announced his decision Tuesday with a “Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.
Kindley helped form one of the nation’s top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL Draft.
Georgia junior running back D’Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.
MONDAY’S LATE BOWL GAME
LENDINGTREE BOWL
Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Miami (Ohio) 17
MOBILE, Ala. — Levi Lewis and Louisiana-Lafayette added one more win to the most successful season in school history.
Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley, and the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette earned its first bowl win since 2014. It finished with a school-record 11 victories, two more than the previous mark.
Lewis was 19 for 26 for 246 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3), and Bradley finished with seven receptions for 88 yards. Lewis also had eight carries for a game-high 62 yards.
Elijah Mitchell also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who earned their first bowl win outside their home state since 1944.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also had a big goal-line stand, stopping the RedHawks four times from inside the 2-yard line.
Brett Gabbert was 22 for 31 for 248 yards for Miami (8-6), and Jack Sorenson had 10 receptions for 107 yards. Gabbert is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
