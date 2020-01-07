Weather Alert

...WATCH FOR ICY OR SLIPPERY ROADS TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO DROP TONIGHT AND WILL REACH LOW TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT IN THE MID 20S TO THE LOWER 30S. ANY WATER OR ICY SLUSH ON THE ROADS MAY RE-FREEZE INTO BLACK ICE. SOME ROADS REMAIN SNOW COVERED ACROSS THE HIGHEST TERRAIN. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. BE PREPARED FOR WINTER DRIVING AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.