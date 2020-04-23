Barbara Jean Foster Taylor, 86, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Bedford County, Va. on June 19, 1933, a daughter of the late Roy Judson Foster and Pearl Susan Waldron Foster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stewart Taylor; siblings, Roy McCabe Foster, Frances Lucille Renick and Robert Lee Foster.
Barbara loved her family’s history. She was always intrigued by genealogy and her family tree. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all that knew her.
Barbara is survived by her siblings, Tater Foster and his wife, Jean, Patricia Foster Milton and husband, Howard, Nancy Foster Alphin and her husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Sue Williamson Foster; special friend, Vesta Ryder. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service and celebration of Barbara’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor June Carpenter officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuernalhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
