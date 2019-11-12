De Niro to receive
SAG’s highest honor LOS ANGELES — Robert De Niro will receive the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award. The guild announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honor at its SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. SAG cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honors. It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival. De Niro’s latest film is “The Irishman,” which is playing in theaters in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month. The actor said in a statement that he’s honored to receive the award from a union that he’s been a part of for more than 50 years.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got choked up when he read the final response from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer.
The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer.
Instead of writing a correct response, Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love.
Trebek’s voice cracked slightly as he thanked Gaur, telling him, “That’s very kind.”
Gaur was eliminated in the semifinals for the Tournament of Champions. He posted on Twitter that Trebek had just “shared with us that he was reentering treatment” and “we were all hurting for him so badly.”
Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy.
The Final Jeopardy clue had sought the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.