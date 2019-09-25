Absence of Latin trap, reggaeton protested NEW YORK — Popular Latin performers such as J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Maluma are lashing out at the Latin Grammys for dismissing musicians from the reggaeton and Latin trap world in the top categories at its upcoming awards show. The Latin Grammys announced the nominees for its 2019 show Tuesday and the major categories — album of the year, song of the year and record of the year — didn’t include performers like Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Maluma or Ozuna, though the stars have dominated on streaming services, sold out arenas like Madison Square Garden, racked in millions of YouTube views and topped the charts with multiple songs. The omissions were especially surprising since the Latin Grammys have 10 nominees in its top categories. Balvin, who was the most nominated act at the 2018 Latin Grammys with eight, posted a photo of the Grammy logo with a large red “X’’ across it on Instagram on Tuesday. Words on the image read in Spanish: “Without reggaeton, there’s no Latin Grammys.” “For the culture and movement,” Balvin wrote in his caption. Others performers shared the image across social media.
LOS ANGELES — An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, authorities said.
Ryan Reavis, 36, was charged in Mohave County court with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia; weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor; manufacture of a prohibited weapon and engaging in fraudulent schemes, Lake Havasu City police said in a statement Tuesday.
Reavis was being held on $50,000 bail.
Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest emerged from the investigation into the accidental overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home at age 26 from a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl, authorities said.
On Monday, local authorities and federal agents served a search warrant at Reavis’ home, police said.
Cameron James Pettit, 28, was charged in federal court on Sept. 4 with selling drugs to Miller shortly before his death. He has not yet entered a plea in the case, and his attorney has declined comment.
Neither Reavis nor Pettit has been directly charged with causing Miller’s death.
