Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ROANOKE...CRAIG AND WEST CENTRAL BOTETOURT COUNTIES... AT 425 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER ABBOTT, OR NEAR CATAWBA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NEW CASTLE... CATAWBA... SINKING CREEK... ABBOTT... AND CRAIG SPRINGS.