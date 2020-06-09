New York — Best-selling author Emily Giffin is apologizing for recent negative comments she made about Meghan Markle.
The “Something Borrowed” author frequently posts about the British royal family on her social media. When Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released a video last month for her son Archie’s first birthday , Giffin posted a screenshot of a text message exchange where she commented that Markle seemed “unmaternal,” calling the video “uncomfortable to watch,” adding, “what a joke.”
The posts quickly received backlash from people calling the post distasteful, while others called the remarks racist. Markle is biracial.
The author said in a later Instagram post that her comments were not racist, and she was thrilled when a biracial American woman had married into the royal family.
“I need to be more careful about the impact of my words,” Giffin told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
“It’s one thing to have legitimate criticism about someone,” she said, but her comments “were not legitimate,” adding “they were just mean. ... I’m going to do better.”
Giffin often shares her opinions about topical subjects, politics and pop culture with her online followers. “Being unfiltered, which is what I’ve chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I’m going to make mistakes, too.”
