Wu-Tang’s RZA: A$AP Rocky held ‘hostage’ BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden. RZA
said at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal. He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.” Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been in custody since July 3. President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention. RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” isn’t just about fashion, it’s about worldwide commerce.
Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told a TV critics meeting Saturday that there’s an international field of designers in the upcoming competition series.
That makes them a match for the streaming service’s global audience, who serve as viewers and potential customers: Fashion seen on “Making the Cut” will be available to buy on Amazon.
Salke said the series has an international look. It was shot in Tokyo, New York and Paris, with a catwalk staged in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Chiara Ferragni are the hosts of the series coming in 2020.
Amazon said the winner gets $1 million for brand investment.