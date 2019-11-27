Former ‘Survivor’ contestant indicted MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former contestant on the CBS reality show “Survivor” has been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and aggravated assault. News outlets report 41-year-old Silas Gaither, of Germantown, was indicted Nov. 13 and arrested Monday. He has since posted bail and been released from custody. The indictment says the assault happened in May 2018. Details about the allegations that led to the charges are unclear. Gaither was on the third season of “Survivor” that started in 2001. He was voted off in the season’s sixth episode. He’s set to appear in court in January. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
SEOUL, South Korea — The death of South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara, whose body was found at her home in Seoul this week, has again shone a spotlight on pressures that stars, especially females, face in the cutthroat K-pop industry and in deeply conservative South Korean society.
Goo’s death at age 28 came less than two months after the death of Choi Jin-ri, or Sulli, another K-pop star and Goo’s close friend. Experts say both Goo and Choi faced extensive cyberbullying and sexual harassment from the public and media throughout their careers, which took a toll on their mental health.
Police say they are still investigating Goo’s death and found a “pessimistic note” at her home.
Once popular mostly in Asia, K-pop has spread far beyond South Korea, thanks to wildly popular groups such as “BTS” and “Blackpink.”
Goo debuted in 2008 as part of the five-member girl group Kara, which shot almost immediately to fame and helped pioneer the K-pop global phenomenon.
She later launched a successful solo career in South Korea and Japan.
Sulli began her career around the same time as Goo, debuting as a member of the girl band f(x) in 2009. She also had multiple acting roles after stepping away from her singing career.
Goo made headlines when she took her former boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, to court last year. Choi claimed to have been assaulted by her, while Goo accused him of threatening to release a sex video of her.
During the dispute, Goo’s Korean agency didn’t renew her contract. A court sentenced Choi to 1 ½ years in prison on charges of coercion and assaulting and blackmailing Goo. The jail term was suspended, keeping him out of prison. Choi appealed and the trial is still ongoing.
K-pop is highly competitive, with dozens of groups debuting each year. Industry experts have long warned about the dark side of the scandal-ridden industry. Aspiring artists, as young as their early teens, train for years. Only a few debut and even fewer are commercially successful. The likelihood of their success increases if they sign with a handful of top entertainment agencies.
