Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 55 TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...TAZEWELL, SMYTH, BLAND, GILES, WYTHE, PULASKI, MONTGOMERY, CRAIG AND ALLEGHANY VA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&