Festival celebrating musician leaves city CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual celebration honoring the life of slain Tejano music queen Selena will no longer be held in her South Texas hometown. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports officials in Corpus Christi were caught by surprise after learning their city would be losing the Fiesta de la Flor event, an annual two-day festival first held in 2015. The family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez announced Thursday the festival was moving but didn’t say where it would be held next year. Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb says losing the festival is a blow. The event had a nearly $11 million economic impact on the city this year.
Actress who left ‘Walking Dead’ returns NEW YORK — Lauren Cohan walked away from “The Walking Dead.” Now she’s headed back. At the end of Saturday’s New York Comic Con panel for the apocalyptic AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced. AMC also announced an 11th season of the series, whose 10th starts Sunday night. Cohan, who played Maggie Greene on the show starting in season two, left as a full-time cast member to pursue other projects after the eighth season then made a few guest appearances in the ninth. The 37-year-old actress has since appeared in the short-lived ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier” and the Mark Wahlberg film “Mile 22.” It’s not clear when or how Cohan’s character will return.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A drive-in theater in eastern Tennessee is warning moviegoers not to wear costumes while it shows the recently released film “Joker.”
Twin City Drive-In Theater owner Danny Warden tells WJHL-TV that the decision is “common sense” after the film sparked concerns about some of its violent content.
Warden posted on Facebook earlier this week that anyone wearing a costume or mask would not be admitted and anyone who smuggled a costume in their car would be asked to leave the Bristol theater.
The FBI has told local law-enforcement agencies to monitor potentially threatening online posts related to the movie.
Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured in a July 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, theater during a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.