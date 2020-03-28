NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The 66-year-old entertainment icon told The Associated Press on Friday that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home — even if that means longtime partner Stedman Graham has to stay in the guest house.

“I have now-grown girls from South Africa here [but] Stedman’s on lock down at the guest house. He’s still there, asking: ‘When can I come? When can I come to the main house?’ He’s still got, hmm, till Monday,” she said.

Earlier this week Winfrey posted a video of her talking to Graham as he poked his head outside of the guest house window. She said he must stay in the guest house because he had been recently flying.

“I’m getting ready to take him some food down there now for lunch. But I’m playing it as safe as I possibly can.

