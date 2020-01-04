Former head of HBO inks deal with Apple The former head of HBO, Richard Plepler, has signed an exclusive production deal with Apple to make TV shows and movies for the iPhone maker’s new streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Plepler is well known in the entertainment industry and cultivated HBO’s reputation for “prestige” TV. He left the company after AT&T bought its owner, Time Warner. AT&T began changing Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, to fuel the creation of more content for its own streaming service, HBO Max, which is expected to launch this spring. AT&T has kept the HBO name for the service but made it more mass-market than the cable channel, including adding old hit TV shows like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory.” Apple TV Plus launched last fall with a significantly smaller catalog than Netflix, Disney Plus and other streamers. It’s aiming for quality, stocking its TV shows and movies with Hollywood stars and power players. Its handful of shows landed mixed reviews from TV critics, but one of the most high-profile, “The Morning Show,” received several Golden Globe nominations. Apple has not disclosed how many subscribers it has. It has a potentially huge customer base among Apple’s loyal users and the cheapest price of the major streamers at $5 a month. Apple says Plepler’s new production company, Eden Productions, based in New York, will be a “boutique” shop that makes a “few select” shows and movies — a strategy that could bring to mind HBO’s old approach. Plepler said in a statement that he’s excited to work with the team at Apple, which he called “one of the most creative companies in the world” and the “perfect home” for his “next chapter.”
Cameron Diaz is starting the new decade with a very important role: mommy.
The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, on Friday announced the birth of a daughter they’ve named Raddix.
“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”
But don’t expect a photo of the baby. Diaz wrote that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.” The Instagram post had no image attached.
“We won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz wrote.
Diaz, whose films include “There’s Something About Mary” and “Bad Teacher,” married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.
Both parents posted the identical message on Instagram. Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
