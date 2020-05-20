Weather Alert

...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MODERATE TO MAJOR SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES THE FORECAST FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE HAS BEEN REVISED UPWARD WITH A FLOOD CREST NOW EXPECTED SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE CURRENT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE OF 16 FEET. THIS IS ABOUT AS HIGH AS THE RIVER GOT IN OCTOBER, 2018 WITH HURRICANE MICHAEL. THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES THAT HAS ALREADY OCCURRED AND FORECAST RAINFALL ACROSS THE BASIN OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IN ABOUT THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * AT 03PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 16.5 FEET BY EARLY TOMORROW MORNING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY EVENING. * ROADS CLOSE TO THE RIVER WILL BE FLOODED AND SEVERAL STRUCTURES MAY BE AFFECTED. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.6 FEET ON OCT 11 2018 DURING HURRICANE MICHAEL. &&