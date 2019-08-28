Domingo continues to work after allegations SZEGED, Hungary — Opera legend Placido Domingo was set to appear Wednesday at a concert in southern Hungary to inaugurate a sports and youth complex for a local Catholic diocese, continuing his calendar of European engagements unabated despite allegations of sexual harassment. Domingo, whose son Placido Domingo Jr., is also taking the stage at the concert, faces allegations of sexual harassment made by nine women in a report published Aug. 13 by The Associated Press. The AP story included extensive allegations of sexual harassment by nine women against Domingo that spanned decades, starting in the 1980s. The women accused Domingo of using his power at the LA Opera, where he has been the longtime general director, and elsewhere to try to pressure them into sexual relationships. Several of the woman said he dangled jobs and then sometimes punished them professionally if they refused his advances.
AUSTIN, Texas — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.”
He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum.
The university says McConaughey is respected for his “willingness to work with students beyond the classroom.”
McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He’s appeared in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”
