‘Long Good Friday’ screenwriter Keeffe dies LONDON — Barrie Keeffe, screenwriter of classic British gangster movie “The Long Good Friday,” has died. He was 74. Keeffe’s agent, Stephen Durbridge, said Keeffe died Tuesday in London after a short illness. London-born Keeffe made his name in the theater with plays including “Sus,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Barbarians,” which often tackled themes of poverty, class and racism. He is best known for “The Long Good Friday,” the 1980 thriller directed by John Mackenzie and starring Bob Hoskins as an East End gangster aiming to make a killing on the redevelopment of London’s docks. The film, which also featured Helen Mirren and a young Pierce Brosnan, is ranked 21st in the British Film Institute’s list of the top 100 British films of the 20th century. The film contains a speech that became one of Hoskins’ most iconic scenes — a Cockney-accented dismissal of American culture: “What I’m looking for is someone who can contribute to what England has given to the world: culture, sophistication, genius. A little bit more than an ’ot dog, know what I mean?” He is survived by his wife, Jacky Stoller, and by two sons from his earlier marriage to the late Verity Bathgate.
MIAMI — The widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is suing the remaining band members and business associates over royalties from some of his solo records.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Miami federal court by Vicky Cornell claims the band wants to use the seven recordings themselves and withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from her and their two children.
Cornell, who died in May 2017 after a Soundgarden concert in Detroit, made the recordings in Miami Beach at a home studio earlier that same year, according to the lawsuit. It says all the recordings were done solely by Cornell.
The lawsuit names as defendants Soundgarden members guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, as well as several business associates.
The band members’ lawyers contend the songs were a collaborative effort and that some of them include songwriting credits to the other band members. They contend the recordings are the property of a Soundgarden partnership.
Soundgarden was founded in 1984 during the rise of Seattle’s grunge music scene. Their best-known songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Jesus Christ Pose” and “Spoonman.” Cornell was also part of the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.
