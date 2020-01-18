Epstein documentary will air on Lifetime PASADENA, Calif. — An investigative documentary about Jeffrey Epstein and how the millionaire sex offender avoided scrutiny is coming to Lifetime. The four-hour film, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will air this summer, the cable channel said Saturday. Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. The financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades. In announcing the documentary at a TV critics meeting, Lifetime said it was building on the success of influential projects including “Surviving R. Kelly.” The R&B superstar, who had been followed by allegations of sexual abuse against minors for years, drew new attention from authorities after Lifetime’s six-part series aired in January 2019. It included testimonials by alleged victims. Kelly is facing charges on a variety of crimes in three states, and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls, and not guilty to a Minnesota charge of offering a teenager money to take off her clothes and dance.
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey said Friday that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her involvement with a documentary in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project.
“He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” Winfrey told The Associated Press through a spokesperson on Friday. It was not anything Simmons said that prompted Winfrey to withdraw from the “On the Record” film, according to Winfrey, but rather inconsistencies in the story of one of Simmons’ accusers, Drew Dixon, that she felt needed to be addressed.
Winfrey said Friday that she still believes Dixon and other women in the film, but that more reporting was needed. “On the Record” directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have said they have ample evidence against Simmons, a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings.
Winfrey has said she wanted to delay the release of the film, scheduled to premiere Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival, but said that view was not shared by the film’s directors. “On the Record” had been part of her partnership with Apple, which no longer will distribute the documentary.
