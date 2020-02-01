CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Actor and director Elizabeth Banks was honored Friday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe with a parade and a celebratory roast.
The “Hunger Games” star rolled through Harvard Square in the back of a black convertible as students dressed in drag and other elaborate costumes danced through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
At the roast, troupe members cracked jokes about last year’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels,” which Banks produced, wrote, directed and appeared in, as well as her roles in the popular “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises.
Banks was then bestowed the award of the evening — a golden pudding pot — and caught a preview of the troupe’s “Mean Ghouls.”
“This has been a very unique experience,” Banks said after being handed her award onstage. “Thanks for this exceedingly fun retrospective of my career.”
