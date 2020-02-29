NEW YORK — Lady Gaga’s father is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business.
Joe Germanotta, owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the busy commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal’s lower concourse said they are struggling because of a homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities.
“I want to stay,” Germanotta said. “I just can’t afford to under these conditions.”
Several restaurateurs said that they regret securing a lease and that monthly payments consume 30% or more of their gross revenues — double what they would expect to pay at another location in the city, the Journal reported in December.
