Salvete discipuli! I want all of you to know how much I miss seeing your faces everyday - you are and always will be very special to me. My door is always open to you whether it's for extra help or just to chat. To my Forensic babies, especially my seniors, I am so very proud of each of you. I know how hard that you have worked through the years & you would have rocked out States! Your motivation will take you onto to great things. And to my theatre peeps - the show will go on with your dedication & determination. As Ovid said: caelum videre iussit, et erectos ad sidera tollere vultus - He bid them to look towards the sky and to raise their faces upright to the stars. Much love, Ms. Woods
