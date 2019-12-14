Stuarts Draft pulled out all the tricks in the second half, but the Appomattox Raiders, with all of their state championship experience, consistently had the answer.
After a wild second half Saturday at Salem Stadium, the Raiders hoisted the championship trophy once again, capturing their fourth title in five years with a 42-21 victory over the Cougars.
Appomattox went into the locker room for halftime with a 14-7 lead, but the Cougars drew first blood in the third quarter, driving 68 yards in about six minutes and capping the 15-play drive with a 1-yard run by quarterback Henry Cooke that tied the game at 14-14.
The Raiders scored twice in a row after that, then outscored the Cougars 14-7 the rest of the way.
Class 6
South County 14, Oscar Smith 13
HAMPTON — South County capitalized on a first-half turnover and a missed extra point proved the difference as the Stallionsbeat Oscar Smith in the Class 6 football state championship on Saturday at Hampton University.
Oscar Smith’s final drive in the fourth quarter ended with an incomplete pass as a dejected, incredulous Tigers sideline dropped their heads.
The Tigers had several prime chances to take the lead. However, South County made the lead stand.
Class 5
Maury 28, Stone Bridge 21
HAMPTON — The Commodores won their first state title in 80 years by holding off gutsy Stone Bridge.
Early on, it looked like the Commodores (15-0) had placed a vice grip on that long-awaited championship trophy. Led by the spectacular play of quarterback EJ Gibson (224 passing yards, two TDs) and super athlete KeAndre Lambert (135 total yards, two TDs), they built what appeared to be an insurmountable 28-point lead a little more than four minutes before halftime.
But the Bulldogs (12-2) did not fold. They rallied for two touchdowns and cut the Commodores’ margin to 28-21 late in the third quarter.
The Commodores weathered the gut check by tallying six first downs while possessing the ball for almost 11 minutes to end the game.
CLASS 4
Lake Taylor 34, Tuscarora 14
LYNCHBURG — Titans quarterback Jeff Foster, who rushed for nearly 900 yards during the season, threw three touchdown passes in the first half to help lead Lake Taylor to a 34-14 win over Tuscarora to claim the Class 4 state title at Liberty University.
Lake Taylor (13-2) has now won three state titles under coach Hank Sawyer, but he knew this one wouldn’t be easy.
Tuscarora (13-2) was playing in its second state championship game in three seasons.
