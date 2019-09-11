ASHBURN — For the first time in a long time, it appears there will be a capacity crowd at FedEx Field on Sunday.
It may not be a supportive one for the hometown Redskins, though.
Washington is opening its home slate against the rival Dallas Cowboys, and the Cowboys are off to a hot start, winning big in their first game and getting lots of preseason love from experts.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the only tickets available to Sunday’s game, aside from scattered single seats, were club level tickets that start at $399.
That has brought fears of an invasion of Cowboys fans, similar to last year’s Week 17, when the Philadelphia Eagles were playing for a playoff berth and descended on the stadium.
“We have [fans] really everywhere,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s something we feel great about. We feel like we can benefit from that support. We appreciate that support, and we do everything to play at the highest level we can.”
The Redskins overhauled their front office last year, in part because of concern over declining ticket sales. They hired former league executive Brian Lafemina, but then fired him a week before the season ended.
Taking over that role this year is longtime executive Chris Bloyer. He said the team is working to provide added incentive for fans to buy season tickets, instead of coming for just a single game.
Among the incentives will be dedicated entrances for season-ticket holders and discounted concessions.
“We’re working on it,” he said of ticket sales. “We’re working on it with the help of our fan base. I would never say I feel comfortable with where we are. We don’t. We have work to do, and will always have work to do.”
The Cowboys’ fans will be cheering against one of their own — Redskins quarterback Case Keenum grew up in Abilene, Texas, and is familiar with the rivalry from the other side.
“I’ve got some fond memories of doing the Punt, Pass and Kick there and going to games as a kid,” he said. “I’m excited to line up against them. That’s going to be really special.”
Keenum said he made sure to send a “big box of Redskins gear” to his friends and family back home, but noted that in the football-mad state, “they have to hide it from all their friends.”
While the Redskins try to increase ticket sales, Keenum is perhaps the person most capable of turning the stands from blue to burgundy — a winning season would go a long way toward restoring confidence.
Injury updates: Redskins coach Jay Gruden said defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has not yet been ruled out for this week’s games, and is getting another opinion on his injured knee.
Tight end Jordan Reed seems likely to return to action on Sunday, after his fifth documented NFL concussion. Gruden said he’s not worried about residual damage.
“Whenever a player gets cleared from whatever injury it is, there is no concern because he’s cleared and ready to go — that’s the way we look at it,” the coach said. “We would never put Jordan at risk any time, any place if we thought there was going to be a future problem. Once he gets cleared and he feels good enough to go, he’ll go.”
