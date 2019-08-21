Friday & Saturday
“Let’s Go to the Movies”
Mill Mountain Theatre presents a concert full of beloved tunes from cinema classics such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Graduate,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Titanic.” 7:30 p.m. Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market St., Roanoke. $20-$25. 342-5740.
Saturday
Heritage Day
This family festival includes historical reenactments, children’s crafts, dancers, antique cars, pie cook-offs for both adults and children and more. Some activities take place on East Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Montgomery Museum of Art & History, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg.
Saturday
Star City Arts Festival
A first of its kind festival celebrated the Roanoke Valley’s visual, performing and culinary arts, featuring music, theater, art demos, refreshments and more. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra concludes the arts festival with its “Symphony Under the Stars” concert that kicks off the venerable arts organization’s 66th season. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke. 343-9127.
Floyd Rubber Duck Race
Rubber ducks float to the finish line during a Floyd County Chamber of Commerce fundraiser.The public can enter by purchasing their race-ducks online at floydchamber.org or at the event. Duck drop-off will be from the Little River bridge on Thunderstruck Road (Virginia 706). Owner of the fastest duck wins $300, second place gets $200 and third receives $100. Entertainment includes music from the summer of 1969 presented by local DJ Linda DeVito. Noon. Little River bridge, 2049 Thunderstruck Road N.E., Floyd. Free, $5 per duck ticket. 540-745-4407.
Sunday
Dog Days of Summer
Beliveau Farm Winery goes to the dogs during an afternoon of outdoor tastings, so bring your four-legged friends. The event features vendors, food, music, doggie relay demonstrations by New River Rapids Flyball club and a dog parade — so dress those puppies to impress. Noon to 6 p.m. Beliveau Farm Winery, 5415 Gallion Ridge Road, Blacksburg. Free. 961-0505.