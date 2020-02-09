A team-by-team look at the Major League Baseball clubs entering spring training:
AL EAST
New York Yankees
Manager: Aaron Boone (third season).
2019: 103-59, first place, lost to Houston in AL Championship Series.
Training Town: Tampa, Florida.
Park: George Steinbrenner Field.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Gerrit Cole, C Erik Kratz, C Chris Iannetta, C Josh Thole, RHP Nick Tropeano, LHP Luis Avilán
He’s Outta Here: LHP CC Sabathia, SS Didi Gregorius, 1B Edwin Encarnacion, C Austin Romine, RHP Dellin Betances, OF Cameron Maybin, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Chance Adams, LHP Stephen Tarpley, LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., RHP Cory Gearrin
Going campin’: After a big league-record 30 players went on the injured list a total of 39 times last season, health remains a concern. Left-hander James Paxton had back surgery Feb. 5 and is expected to be sidelined until May or June. Switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks is not expected back until June or July following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Oct. 31, leaving outfielder Brett Gardner as the only left-handed hitter among regulars. That could lead to increased plate appearances for first baseman Mike Ford, outfielder Mike Tauchman and utilityman Tyler Wade, all lefty bats. Gardner figures to play center until Hicks returns, with Giancarlo Stanton switching between left and designated hitter. 1B Luke Voit expects to be ready following Oct. 30 surgery for bilateral core muscle injuries that wrecked the second half of his season. Following the departure of Gregorius to Philadelphia as a free agent, Gleyber Torres shifts from second to shortstop, and DJ LeMahieu becomes the regular at second. 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andújar, coming back from right shoulder surgery on May 20, is working out at third base, first base and left field. Slick-fielding Gio Urshela replaced him at third last year and hit well before fading in September and October. Cole solidifies a rotation that includes righties Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka and lefty J.A. Happ. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who returned in September from Tommy John surgery, will compete with right-handers Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga and rookies Deivi Garcia and Michael King to become the fifth starter for the first two months. Right-hander Domingo Germán, who went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA last year, will serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements. Aroldis Chapman returns to a formidable bullpen that includes Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle. Kyle Higashioka is the top candidate for backup catcher behind Gary Sánchez.
Tampa Bay Rays
Manager: Kevin Cash (sixth season).
2019: 96-66, second place, lost to Houston in Division Series.
Training Town: Port Charlotte, Florida.
Park: Charlotte Sports Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF Hunter Renfroe, 1B-OF José Martínez, 1B-OF Brian O’Grady, OF Randy Arozarena.
He’s Outta Here: C Travis d’Arnaud, INF Eric Sogard, OF Avisaíl García, OF Tommy Pham, 1B Jesus Aguilar, INF Matt Duffy, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Austin Pruitt.
Going campin’: After winning 96 games and earning their first playoff berth in six years, the Rays face even higher expectations in 2020. Tampa Bay has an overpowering trio atop the rotation in Charlie Morton, 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Tsutsugo, Renfroe and Martínez may bring more thump to the lineup, and Tampa Bay could use it after García left in free agency and Pham was traded to San Diego in the deal that brought in Renfroe. Cash, often clever in his bullpen management, has decisions to make, including whether Emilio Pagán or perhaps Jose Alvarado or Nick Anderson will be the primary closer. Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cash opts for a committee approach after 11 different pitchers earned saves last season.
Boston Red Sox
Manager: TBA.
2019: 84-78, third place.
Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida.
Park: JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: OF Alex Verdugo, RHP Brusdar Graterol, C Kevin Plawecki, C Jett Bandy, RHP R.J. Alvarez, 2B José Peraza, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Josh Osich, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Austin Brice.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Alex Cora, OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, RHP Andrew Cashner, INF-OF Brock Holt, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, RHP Rick Porcello, 1B Steve Pearce, INF-OF Chris Owings, OF Gorkys Hernández, RHP Steven Wright, 1B Sam Travis, C Sandy León.
Going campin’: The Red Sox have made major changes after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and they aren’t necessarily aimed at improving in 2020. The team this week agreed to send Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a salary dump. The trade, which still had not been announced, would bring back Verdugo, a talented 23-year-old tasked with replacing the well-rounded Betts in the outfield. Graterol is also supposedly a part of that trade, although reports indicate there may be an issue with his medical information that is holding up the deal’s completion. New baseball boss Chaim Bloom appears to have fulfilled ownership’s wish to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. Now the team just needs a manager after Cora was fired for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
Toronto Blue Jays
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (second season).
2019: 67-95, fourth place.
Training Town: Dunedin, Florida.
Park: TD Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Tanner Roark, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Shun Yamaguchi, RHP Anthony Bass, INF Travis Shaw, INF Joe Panik, INF Ruben Tejada, C Caleb Joseph, RHP Justin Miller, RHP A.J. Cole.
He’s Outta Here: 1B Justin Smoak, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Clay Buchholz, C Luke Maile, 2B Devon Travis, RHP Derek Law, RHP Justin Shafer, RHP Jason Adam, LHP Buddy Boshers, INF Richard Urena.
Going campin’: Free-agent arrival Ryu gives Toronto a boost in the rotation as it tries to climb back toward competitiveness after their worst season in four decades. Ryu was the NL Cy Young Award runner-up last year, and Toronto also signed Roark and Yamaguchi — a Japanese pitcher coming to MLB for the first time — and traded for Anderson. Top prospect Nate Pearson, a hard-throwing right-hander, should turn heads when he pitches at big league camp this spring. Pearson is expected to open the season with Triple-A Buffalo, but a big league call-up could come by midseason. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette delivered impressive debuts in 2019, as did infielder Cavan Biggio, another of Toronto’s young talents whose famous father played in the majors. Toronto hopes that trio, along with outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., will continue to take steps forward in 2020. Despite the blossoming young core and improved pitching staff, playoff contention in the top-heavy AL East likely remains out of reach.
Baltimore Orioles
Manager: Brandon Hyde (second season).
2019: 54-108, fifth place.
Training Town: Sarasota, Fla.
Park: Ed Smith Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: SS José Iglesias, INF Pat Valaika, INF Richard Ureña, HP Brandon Bailey, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Travis Lakins, RHP Michael Rucker, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Cole Sulser.
He’s Outta Here: INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Aaron Brooks.
Going campin’: The Orioles launched their rebuild in 2019 under general manager Mike Elias and Hyde with their second straight 100-loss season, and the prospect for significant improvement this year is dim at best. After finishing 49 games behind the first-place Yankees, Elias is intent upon fortifying the farm system and loading up the big league team with youthful, inexpensive talent, an agenda that led to the trades of Villar and Bundy for prospects. Hyde’s goal in his second season as a big league manager is to strengthen the defense behind an uncertain rotation led by LHP John Means, who went 12-11 as a rookie and made the All-Star team. Right-hander Alex Cobb returns from a hip injury that sidelined him for most of 2019. Mychal Givens hopes to retain the closer’s role coming off a rocky, inconsistent season . The biggest question mark at camp will be how Chris Davis fares in his effort to bounce back from another horrid season (.179, 12 HRs, 36 RBIs). Davis still has three years left on a $161 million contract he signed in 2016.
AL CENTRAL
Minnesota Twins
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (second season).
2019: 101-61, first place, lost to Yankees in Division Series.
Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida.
Park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Homer Bailey, RHP Tyler Clippard, C Alex Avila, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Matt Wisler, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, LHP Blaine Hardy.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kyle Gibson, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop, C Jason Castro, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Ryne Harper, RHP Trevor Hildenberger, RHP Sam Dyson.
Going campin’: The high-priced addition of the big-swinging, slick-fielding Donaldson boosted an already deep lineup that produced a major league record 307 home runs last season. Then came the agreement this week on the pending blockbuster trade with the Red Sox and Dodgers to land Maeda for the middle of the rotation, with Graterol, a 21-year-old flame-thrower, going out in a signal the front office is all in on 2020 on the heels of a breakthrough season. Maeda or not, spring training will be an important time for starting pitching prospects Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, all of whom made their major league debuts last year. With Michael Pineda serving the remainder of his suspension for taking a banned diuretic until mid-May and Hill recovering from elbow surgery until probably mid-summer, innings will need to be logged by some of the youngsters. Chacin, in camp on a minor league contract, is another candidate. The position players are all but set, with Miguel Sanó needing to get in a groove with the glove at first base after Donaldson’s arrival pushed him off the opposite corner. The spotlight will also be on center fielder Byron Buxton and his latest attempt to get healthy following shoulder surgery last September. There will also be new coaches on Baldelli’s staff for players to get accustomed to, with Mike Bell the new bench coach and Edgar Varela the new hitting coach. Bell replaced Derek Shelton, who became manager of the Pirates. Varela replaced James Rowson, who became the bench coach for the Marlins.
Cleveland Indians
Manager: Terry Francona (seventh season).
2019: 93-69, second place in AL Central.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: 2B Cesar Hernandez, OF Delino DeShields, RHP Emmanuel Clase, C Sandy Leon.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Corey Kluber, 2B Jason Kipnis, OF Yasiel Puig, RHP Tyler Clippard, INF Mike Freeman, OF Leonys Martin, LHP Tyler Olson, RHP Dan Otero, C Kevin Plawecki, RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody.
Going campin’: The Indians missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season as Minnesota dethroned Cleveland as division champion. The team’s decision to trade Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, in December to Texas has signaled a major shift for the organization, which will count on young starters like All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger to fill a huge void at the front of the rotation. Third baseman Jose Ramirez’s prolonged slump hurt the offense for much of last season, and just when he found his groove, a wrist injury sabotaged his season along with the Indians’ chances of catching the Twins. Hernandez takes over at second, where Kipnis was a mainstay for nine seasons. The outfield remains unsettled, with Oscar Mercado, who batted .269 in 115 games as a rookie, the only one guaranteed a starting spot. Slugger Franmil Reyes is an option in right, but he’s not exactly a Gold Glover. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future hangs over the team, and his situation will only become more of a distraction as he moves closer to possible free agency after 2021. Cleveland’s first-half success could determine whether the team rides out the year with him or deals Lindor at the deadline.
Chicago White Sox
Manager: Rick Renteria (fourth season).
2019: 72-89, third place.
Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.
Park: Camelback Ranch.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: C Yasmani Grandal, LHP Dallas Keuchel, LHP Gio González, 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación, RF Nomar Mazara, RHP Steve Cishek, LF Cheslor Cuthbert.
He’s Outta Here: INF Yolmer Sánchez, C Welington Castillo, RHP Iván Nova.
Going campin’: The White Sox are coming off seven consecutive losing seasons. They haven’t made the playoffs since they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2008 AL Division Series. But there is reason for optimism heading into spring training. Free-agent deals for Grandal, Keuchel, González, Encarnación and Cishek strengthened the lineup, rotation and bullpen. Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu anchor a deep batting order, and slugging center fielder Luis Robert is one of the favorites for the AL Rookie of the Year award. If Chicago can sort out the back end of its rotation — Reynaldo López is coming off an inconsistent season, and touted prospects Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease have their own question marks — it could contend for the AL Central title.
Kansas City Royals
Manager: Mike Matheny (first season).
2019: 59-103, fourth place.
Training Town: Surprise, Arizona.
Park: Surprise Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Mike Matheny, RHP Trevor Rosenthal, RHP Braden Shipley, RHP Greg Holland, 3B Maikel Franco.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Ned Yost, INF Cheslor Cuthbert, RHP Trevor Oaks, RF Jorge Bonifacio.
Going campin’: The biggest moves for the Royals this season came away from the field. Longtime owner David Glass, who died last month after a long illness, sold the franchise to a group led by Kansas City businessman John Sherman in a deal worth about $1 billion. News of the sale became public about the time Yost announced his retirement and the Royals hired Matheny, who had been serving in an advisory role with the organization. It will be up to Matheny to continue a massive rebuilding effort that began shortly after the club’s 2015 championship season. Young players such as SS Adalberto Mondesi, 2B Nicky Lopez, RF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling have already arrived and gained valuable experience last season, and a wave of pitching prospects could arrive late this year. Success in 2020 will be measured less by wins than by the progress those players make as they position themselves to contend in 2021 and beyond.
Detroit Tigers
Manager: Ron Gardenhire (third season).
2019: 47-114, fifth place.
Training Town: Lakeland, Florida.
Park: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Ivan Nova, 1B C.J. Cron, C Austin Romine, C Eric Haase, RHP Zack Godley.
He’s Outta Here: SS Ronny Rodriguez, RHP Drew VerHagen, LHP Blaine Hardy, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Tyson Ross, SS Gordon Beckham, LHP Matt Moore, C John Hicks, LHP Daniel Stumpf, RHP Victor Alcantara, RHP Zac Reininger, LHP Matt Hall.
Going campin’: The Tigers hope the worst is behind them in their rebuild. Casey Mize — the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft — headlines a highly regarded group of pitching prospects. Although the expectation is that Mize and fellow right-hander Matt Manning will start the season at Triple-A, they’ll both be at spring training as non-roster invitees along with left-hander Tarik Skubal. So fans in Lakeland will get a preview of what they hope will be some significant rotation help down the road. Detroit’s leader in home runs last year was Brandon Dixon, who hit only 15 and is now a non-roster invitee. In an effort to boost their anemic offense, the Tigers added Schoop and Cron, who could become mainstays on the right side of the infield. Shortstop seems like the most likely spot for utilityman Niko Goodrum, while Jeimer Candelario and Dawel Lugo are in the mix at third base. Catching prospect Jake Rogers hit just .125 in 112 at-bats in his big league debut last year. Romine gives Detroit more experience behind the plate.
AL WEST
Houston Astros
Manager: Dusty Baker (first season).
2019: 107-55, first place, lost to Nationals in World Series.
Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida.
Park: Ballpark of Palm Beaches.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: Manager Dusty Baker, RHP Austin Pruitt, C Dustin Garneau.
He’s Outta Here: Manager AJ Hinch, RHP Gerrit Cole, RHP Will Harris, C Robinson Chirinos, OF Tony Kemp.
Going campin’: The Astros enter the spring reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. They brought in Baker to steady the team, and it gives the 70-year-old another chance to chase his first World Series title as a manager. He’ll get a crash course learning his new team this spring after being hired less than three weeks before pitchers and catchers report. Despite all the drama, the Astros still have enough talent to reach the World Series again after losing to the Nationals in seven games. Houston returns everyone from last year’s lineup, led by third baseman Alex Bregman, who was the runner-up for AL MVP, and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez at designated hitter. Things aren’t quite as set on the pitching side after the rotation took a huge hit with the loss of Cole, who signed with the Yankees. Young right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. could fill Cole’s spot in the rotation, but he’ll have to prove he can return to form this spring after sitting out all last year following Tommy John surgery.
Oakland Athletics
Manager: Bob Melvin (10th season).
2019: 97-65, second place, lost to Rays in wild-card game.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Hohokam Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: INF-OF Tony Kemp, C Austin Allen, LHP T.J. McFarland, 2B Ryan Goins, RHP Zach Lee, C Carlos Perez.
He’s Outta Here: 2B Jurickson Profar, RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Homer Bailey, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Tanner Roark. RHP Jharel Cotton.
Going campin’: After winning 97 games each of the past two seasons and then losing in the wild-card game, the A’s are looking to take the next step. Winning the division would be a big help and could be a bit easier following the sign-stealing scandal that led to the firings of Houston GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers helped expose the cheating to The Athletic in November and will get heavy attention this season. Fiers might be part of a rotation that could be a major strength in Oakland with Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and prospects Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. There’s plenty of help on offense with SS Marcus Semien, 3B Matt Chapman and 1B Matt Olson leading a group that set a franchise record with 257 homers last season. The big questions are whether slugger Khris Davis can bounce back from a down year, Kemp can fill a hole at second base and Liam Hendriks can thrive in a full season as closer.
Texas Rangers
Manager: Chris Woodward (second season).
2019: 78-84, third place.
Training Town: Surprise, Arizona.
Park: Surprise Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Jordan Lyles, 3B Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Nick Goody, INF Matt Duffy.
He’s Outta Here: RF Nomar Mazara, CF Delino DeShields, DH-OF Hunter Pence, RHP Shawn Kelley, INF Logan Forsythe.
Going campin’: All-Star slugger Joey Gallo is healthy and changing positions again, and workhorse pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn (combined 30 wins, more than 416 innings) have some help in the rotation. The Rangers were 10 games over .500 before the All-Star break in Woodward’s debut but couldn’t keep up that pace and eventually focused on evaluating younger players. Texas signed veteran free agents Gibson and Lyles early in the offseason before trading for two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Kluber. Six different players have started at third base since Adrian Beltre retired after the 2018 season, and the Rangers had pursued top free agent Anthony Rendon. With DeShields in Cleveland after the Kluber deal, Texas has to decide if Danny Santana fits better as the primary center fielder or staying in a utility role. He started at every position except pitcher and catcher last season and was the team MVP after going to spring training as a non-roster player. Gallo, the strong-armed former third baseman who became a primary left fielder, is moving to right after Mazara was traded to the White Sox.
Los Angeles Angels
Manager: Joe Maddon (first season)
2019: 72-90, fourth place.
Training Town: Tempe, Arizona.
Park: Tempe Diablo Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Joe Maddon, 3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Julio Teheran, C Jason Castro, RHP Matt Andriese.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Brad Ausmus, RF Kole Calhoun, RHP Trevor Cahill, 1B Justin Bour, RHP Luis Garcia, 3B Zack Cozart, C Kevan Smith, LHP Adalberto Mejia.
Going campin’: Although Mike Trout won his third AL MVP award, the Angels posted their worst record in 20 years while pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death cast a pall over the entire season. Owner Arte Moreno shook things up with the additions of Maddon and Rendon to a big-budget club embarrassed by a four-year streak of losing seasons and a 10-year drought since its last playoff victory. Maddon left the Cubs and eagerly returned to the franchise that employed him for the first three decades of his career, while Rendon got a seven-year, $245 million deal to bring his potent bat from Washington to Angel Stadium. Yet the Halos didn’t make the expected major overhaul of a starting rotation that was one of baseball’s worst last season. Bundy and Teheran are dependable, durable veterans who represent immediate upgrades, but the free agent aces all eluded Moreno. Instead, the Angels’ ace might be Shohei Ohtani, who will be back in their rotation this year after serving only as a designated hitter in 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons, Justin Upton and Tommy La Stella return to a lineup that could be impressive if the hitters all perform, but that’s no sure thing for a franchise with a long history of underachieving veteran hitters with huge contracts. Waiting just down the road is tantalizing prospect Jo Adell, who could be in right field at the Big A before the summer is out.
Seattle Mariners
Manager: Scott Servais (fifth season).
2019: 68-94, fifth place.
Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.
Park: Peoria Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, INF Patrick Wisdom, LHP Nick Margevicius.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Felix Hernandez, LHP Wade LeBlanc, LHP Tommy Milone, C Omar Narvaez, OF Domingo Santana, INF Ryon Healy, RHP Chasen Bradford, OF Keon Broxton.
Going campin’: Year 2 of the Mariners rebuild project is in full swing. Last year was expected to be filled with bumps and it was as Seattle finished in last place even after starting the season 13-2. Last year was about giving some of Seattle’s top young prospects a taste of the majors late in the season. This season is about throwing them in the deep end and seeing how they can handle a full season. First baseman Evan White, outfielder Kyle Lewis, second baseman Shed Long Jr., outfielder Jake Fraley, left-hander Justus Sheffield and right-hander Justin Dunn are just a handful of the youngsters Seattle intends to give a chance at being steady contributors this season. Seattle still has a handful of key veterans including third baseman Kyle Seager and left-hander Marco Gonzales. The Mariners continue to have high hopes that outfielder Mitch Haniger can rediscover his All-Star form from 2018, but the start to his season will be delayed by core muscle surgery. The focus will be on the youngsters, both in the majors and also what is developing in the minors with top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, both of whom will be in big league camp during spring training.
NL EAST
Atlanta Braves
Manager: Brian Snitker (fifth season).
2019: 97-65, first place, lost to Cardinals in Division Series.
Training Town: North Port, Florida.
Park: CoolToday Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: LF Marcell Ozuna, C Travis d’Arnaud, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Will Smith, RHP Félix Hernández.
He’s Outta Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Julio Teheran, C Brian McCann, OF Matt Joyce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Josh Tomlin, LHP Jerry Blevins, OF Billy Hamilton, C Francisco Cervelli.
Going campin’: The Braves are coming off their second straight NL East title, led by one of baseball’s brightest young stars. In his first full season in the big leagues, 22-year-old OF Ronald Acuña Jr. hit 41 homers, led the league with 127 runs and tallied 37 stolen bases to become the second-youngest member of the 30-30 club behind Mike Trout. Acuña, 2B Ozzie Albies (24 HRs, 86 RBIs) and 1B Freddie Freeman (38 HRs, 121 RBIs) are a dynamic trio at the top of the order. The Braves took a big loss in free agency when cleanup hitter Josh Donaldson departed for Minnesota, but Ozuna (29 HRs, 89 RBIs with St. Louis) has the potential to fill the void. Perhaps the biggest issue in spring training will be deciding on Donaldson’s replacement at third base: Johan Camargo or Austin Riley. The pitching staff appears largely set beyond settling on a fifth starter and locking down someone to finish games. The Braves signed Smith (34 saves with San Francisco) to join Mark Melancon, who ended 2019 as the closer and will apparently get first crack at keeping the job.
Washington Nationals
Manager: Dave Martinez (third season).
2019: 93-69, second place, wild card, World Series champions.
Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida.
Park: FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Will Harris, 1B Eric Thames, INF Starlin Castro, RHP Kyle Finnegan, RHP Ryne Harper.
He’s Outta Here: 3B Anthony Rendon, 2B Brian Dozier, 1B Matt Adams, OF Gerardo Parra.
Going campin’: With the notable exception of Rendon, the Nationals are mostly the same group that finally came through in the postseason, winning the ex-Expos franchise’s first World Series title — and the first for the nation’s capital since 1924 — by beating Houston in seven games. They did it as a wild-card team that was a disaster early in the season, falling to 19-31 after a May 23 loss completed a four-game sweep at the Mets. Martinez told his players to “go 1-0 today” and to “stay in the fight” and it worked: Washington was the first team in more than a century to fall 12 games below .500 and finish with 93 wins or more. A loose clubhouse atmosphere fostered by Parra and other veterans — Washington had the oldest roster in the majors — combined with as good a starting rotation as anyone and an ability to generate offense when it was needed to erase deficits. The Nationals hope the same formula works in 2020. That starting staff is back intact, with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin leading the way. Washington will go as far as that group takes it. The biggest question throughout 2019 will be one of the two biggest story lines to watch this year: What is going to happen with the bullpen? . The other significant doubt for Washington: Who will fill the gap left by Rendon at third base?
New York Mets
Manager: Luis Rojas (first season).
2019: 86-76, third place.
Training Town: Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Park: Clover Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Dellin Betances, RHP Michael Wacha, OF Jake Marisnick, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, 1B Matt Adams, INF Eduardo Núñez, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, LHP Chasen Shreve, OF Jarrett Parker, OF Ryan Cordell, SS Max Moroff, RHP Rob Whalen.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Mickey Callaway, Manager Carlos Beltrán, RHP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, CF Juan Lagares, LHP Luis Avilán, 2B Joe Panik, OF Rajai Davis, RHP Chris Mazza, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Drew Gagnon, INF Sam Haggerty.
Going campin’: After changing managers twice during a tumultuous offseason and scrapping the proposed sale of a controlling share of the team to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, the Mets are surely eager to shift some focus back to the field. Callaway was fired and initially replaced by Beltrán, who lasted just 2½ months and never managed a game. The former slugger was let go days after being implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and New York pivoted in January to the 38-year-old Rojas — the son of longtime major league player and manager Felipe Alou, and brother of six-time All-Star Moises Alou. Rojas was elevated from quality control coach after only one season in a big league dugout. Playoff optimism starts with Jacob deGrom, winner of consecutive Cy Young Awards, and Pete Alonso, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year after leading the majors with a rookie-record 53 homers last season. Four prominent pitchers on the staff grew up in the New York metropolitan area: Porcello, Betances, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. Porcello, the 2016 AL Cy Young winner, replaces Wheeler in the rotation after he signed with the rival Phillies. If all the starters are healthy, Wacha or Matz could get bumped into a problematic bullpen that appears deeper this year. The 6-foot-8 Betances, a four-time All-Star with the crosstown Yankees, can make a huge difference if healthy — shoulder, lat and Achilles tendon injuries limited him to one appearance last year. New York is also counting on bounce-back seasons from closer Edwin Díaz, starter Noah Syndergaard, reliever Jeurys Familia and 37-year-old second baseman Robinson Canó. J.D. Davis and All-Star Jeff McNeil are likely to get work at both third base and left field this spring.
Philadelphia Phillies
Manager: Joe Girardi (first season).
2019: 81-81, fourth place.
Training Town: Clearwater, Florida.
Park: Spectrum Field.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Joe Girardi, RHP Zack Wheeler, SS Didi Gregorius, LHP Francisco Liriano, RHP Bud Norris, INF Josh Harrison, INF Neil Walker, RHP Drew Storen, INF Ronald Torreyes, OF Matt Szczur, C Christian Bethancourt, OF Nick Martini, INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Trevor Kelley.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, 2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Pat Neshek, RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Jared Hughes, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, INF-OF Brad Miller, 1B Logan Morrison.
Going campin’: The Phillies didn’t live up to lofty expectations following the arrival of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and other high-profile players last season. The team’s failure to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight year cost Kapler his job after only two seasons. Girardi arrives with a winning pedigree, having led the Yankees to three AL East titles, six postseason appearances and a World Series championship. The additions of Wheeler and Gregorius in free agency help, but the Phillies still have several question marks in the bullpen and the starting rotation. Left fielder Andrew McCutchen returns from a knee injury that ended his season last June and coincided with the team’s decline after the Phillies led the division for two months. Realmuto was an All-Star and Harper rebounded nicely after a slow first half. Wheeler teams with Aaron Nola to give the Phillies a solid 1-2 punch in the rotation. A declining Jake Arrieta will have a spot because he’s making $20 million. Inconsistent righties Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta will compete for the final two spots.
Miami Marlins
Manager: Don Mattingly (fifth season).
2019: 57-105, fifth place.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: INF-OF Jonathan Villar, 1B Jesus Aguilar, LF Corey Dickerson, RHP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, C Francisco Cervelli.
He’s Outta Here: 2B Starlin Castro, LF Curtis Granderson, INF Neil Walker, LF Austin Dean, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Tayron Guerrero, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Wei-Yin Chen.
Going campin’: Mattingly has been with the Marlins longer than any of his players, and the roster turnover is dramatic again this year as they enter Year 3 of a rebuilding effort under executive Derek Jeter. Mattingly will spend spring training sorting out prospects for a rotation that should be the team’s strength. He also must figure out who will play where, because Villar, Brian Anderson, Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti can all play the infield or outfield.
NL CENTRAL
St. Louis Cardinals
Manager: Mike Shildt (third season).
2019: 91-71, first place, lost to Nationals in NLCS.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: LHP Matthew Liberatore, C Matt Wieters, LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim.
He’s Outta Here: OF Marcell Ozuna, RF Jose Martinez, LF Randy Arozarena, RHP Dominic Leone.
Going campin’: The Cardinals return largely intact after getting swept in the NLCS by World Series champion Washington. The biggest competition throughout the spring will be in the outfield, where only Dexter Fowler has a position locked up — mostly because of his contract. Center fielder Harrison Bader probably has another spot under control, and that leaves Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and top prospect Dylan Carlson competing for the last job. In the rotation, Kim is the front-runner to join Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. St. Louis won’t get reliever Jordan Hicks back from Tommy John surgery until midseason, so look for Carlos Martinez to handle the closing duties after doing an effective job down the stretch last season.
Milwaukee Brewers
Manager: Craig Counsell (sixth season).
2019: 89-73, second place, lost to Nationals in wild-card game.
Training Town: Phoenix.
Park: Maryvale Baseball Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: LHP Brett Anderson, OF Avisaíl García, 1B Justin Smoak, INF Eric Sogard, INF Jedd Gyorko, C Omar Narváez, RHP Josh Lindblom, 1B Logan Morrison, INF Luis Urías, LHP Eric Lauer, RHP David Phelps, INF Ryon Healy.
He’s Outta Here: C Yasmani Grandal, INF Mike Moustakas, LHP Gio González, RHP Jordan Lyles, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Chase Anderson, 1B Eric Thames, RHP Zach Davies, RF Trent Grisham, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Travis Shaw.
Going campin’: The new-look Brewers might need some name tags for the first few days of spring training. The roster has a much different feel after Milwaukee dropped a dramatic wild-card game at Washington in its second consecutive playoff appearance. García signed a $20 million, two-year contract in December after he batted .282 with a career-high 20 homers for Tampa Bay last season. His addition means Ryan Braun could see more time at first base. Narváez takes over behind the plate after Grandal signed with the White Sox. Narváez set career highs with 22 homers, 55 RBIs and a .278 batting average in his only season with Seattle. Anderson, Lindblom and Lauer are expected to help fill out the rotation behind Brandon Woodruff, who went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA last year and made the All-Star team for the first time. While the departure of Moustakas, who stayed in the NL Central when he signed with Cincinnati as a free agent, leaves a big hole at third base, Christian Yelich is back after he missed the end of last season with a fractured right kneecap.
Chicago Cubs
Manager: David Ross (first season).
2019: 84-78, third place.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Sloan Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager David Ross, RHP Casey Sadler, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Dan Winkler, RHP Jharel Cotton, LHP CD Pelham, RHP Jeremy Jeffress, OF Steven Souza Jr.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Joe Maddon, 2B/SS Addison Russell, LHP Cole Hamels, INF/OF Ben Zobrist, RHP Pedro Strop, OF Nicholas Castellanos, LHP Derek Holland, C Jonathan Lucroy, RHP Steve Cishek, LHP Xavier Cedeno, INF-OF Tony Kemp, RHP David Phelps, RHP Tony Barnette, RHP Kendall Graveman, LHP Danny Hultzen.
Going campin’: The Cubs missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. They replaced Maddon with Ross, the popular backup catcher for the 2016 World Series champions, hoping a different voice can spark a team that has declined the past three years. But when it comes to the roster, there have been no major additions. The big question is how much longer Kris Bryant will remain with the team. The 2016 NL MVP is a potential trade candidate because he’s due to hit the free-agent market in two years and the Cubs risk losing him for basically nothing in return. Bryant’s service-time grievance hovered over the Cubs’ quiet offseason and complicated any potential deals. But they got some clarity last week when an arbitrator ruled in their favor. The decision means Bryant will remain under club control for two more years rather than become a free agent after the 2020 season. Bryant, catcher Willson Contreras, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Báez all could become free agents in the next few years if they don’t agree to contract extensions.
Cincinnati Reds
Manager: David Bell (second season).
2019: 75-87, fourth place.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 15/18.
He’s Here: 2B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Castellanos, OF Shogo Akiyama, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Pedro Strop.
He’s Outta Here: SS Jose Iglesias, 2B Jose Peraza, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Kevin Gausman.
Going campin’: The Reds are seen as a contender again after one of the busiest — and most expensive — offseasons in the majors. They spent more than $160 million on four high-profile free agents, giving out the two biggest free-agent contracts in club history in an attempt to break their streak of six losing seasons. Cincinnati tried to do it by relying on young players during a major rebuild, but did an about-face and went after veteran talent in the offseason. Moustakas ($64 million, four years), Castellanos ($64 million, four years with opt-outs) and Akiyama ($21 million, three years) will significantly upgrade an offense that was near the bottom of the National League in runs. Miley ($15 million, two years) provides a left-hander for an already solid rotation. The Reds think their lineup is balanced and deep enough to compete in the NL Central, where there is no dominant team. Bell’s biggest challenge in spring training will be deciding how all the pieces fit. The Reds have a crowded outfield with center fielder Nick Senzel returning from shoulder surgery and Aristides Aquino, Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin also back.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager: Derek Shelton (first season).
2019: 69-93, fifth place.
Training Town: Bradenton, Florida.
Park: Lecom Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Derek Shelton, C Luke Maile, 1B Will Craig, SS JT Riddle, LHP Derek Holland, LHP Robbie Erlin, C John Ryan Murphy, C Andrew Susac, OF Charles Tilson.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Clint Hurdle, CF Starling Marte, C Elias Diaz, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Dario Agrazal.
Going campin’: The Pirates underwent a massive leadership overhaul after sinking to the bottom of the NL Central. The architects of the club’s renaissance in the middle of the last decade — manager Clint Hurdle, general manager Neal Huntington and president Frank Coonelly — were all fired following a 25-48 second half that featured a series of embarrassing off-the-field incidents, including the arrest of All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez on felony charges stemming from an improper sexual relationship with a minor. New general manager Ben Cherington has stressed the need to bring in more talent, though the Pirates were largely bystanders during the offseason, their most notable move sending center fielder Starling Marte to Arizona for two 19-year-old prospects. Additions at the major league level were few. Marte’s departure leaves an outfield spot open as Pittsburgh figures out who will join Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting after hitting .314, could play center or left. Polanco’s surgically repaired left shoulder finally appears to be ready to let him return to right field after a start/stop 2019. The catcher’s spot is wide open. Jacob Stallings has proven solid defensively and an astute game caller, but his limited offensive production means Maile, Murphy and Susac should all get long looks during the spring. The starting rotation needs depth with ace Jameson Taillon out for the year while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery. The Pirates took a flyer by inviting Holland to camp. He will attempt to beat out Mitch Keller for the fifth spot. The highly touted Keller struggled in his rookie season, going 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA. Though Vazquez is out, Keone Kela gives Pittsburgh a proven option at closer. Third base prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes will get a chance to push Colin Moran. The only truly set piece in the lineup is at first base, where Josh Bell is coming off his first All-Star appearance.
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers
Manager: Dave Roberts (fifth season).
2019: 106-56, first place, lost to Nationals in Division Series.
Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.
Park: Camelback Ranch.
First Workout: Feb. 14/18.
He’s Here: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Blake Treinen, RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2B Clayton Daniel.
He’s Outta Here: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Kenta Maeda, LHP Rich Hill, OF Joc Pederson, OF Alex Verdugo, 1B David Freese, RHP Yimi Garcia, 3B Jedd Gyorko, C Russell Martin, RHP JT Chargois, 2B Kristopher Negron.
Going campin’: In what’s become a familiar refrain, the Dodgers arrive at camp still looking for their first World Series championship since 1988. After losing in two straight World Series, they were ousted by Washington in five games in the NL Division Series last fall. After coming up short in bids to land 3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Gerrit Cole and RHP Stephen Strasburg this winter, the Dodgers engineered a blockbuster acquisition a week before camp that was set to land them Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and Price from Boston. As part of a three-team trade that still had not been announced, the Dodgers agreed to send Verdugo to the Red Sox and Maeda to Minnesota. Their biggest area of need is the bullpen, which was second in the NL with 29 blown saves last season. Closer Kenley Jansen is coming off an inconsistent 2019, when home runs and walks were big problems for him. The 32-year-old right-hander is also showing signs of declining velocity. The Dodgers signed Treinen to a $10 million, one-year deal, gambling that he can rebound from shoulder and back problems that bothered him last season and return to the All-Star form he showed in Oakland in 2018. The rotation is anchored by RHP Walker Buehler and LHP Clayton Kershaw. With Maeda on his way out and Ryu off to Toronto, the other three spots are up for grabs. Wood returns to Los Angeles, where he was a starter and an All-Star in 2017. Last year’s starters led the majors with a 3.37 ERA. Offensively, the Dodgers boast a powerful lineup led by Betts and NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who hit .379 through the first two months of the season before tailing off to .262 the rest of the way. The rest of the offense that hit the most home runs (279) in the NL is back, too. The farm system is loaded with its usual blue-chip talent, led by 2B Gavin Lux and RHP Dustin May, who both spent time at the big league level last year.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Manager: Torey Lovullo (fourth season).
2019: 85-77, second place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: LHP Madison Bumgarner, OF Starling Marte, OF Kole Calhoun, C Stephen Vogt, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Héctor Rondón.
He’s Outta Here: OF Adam Jones, C Alex Avila, OF Jarrod Dyson, INF Wilmer Flores, C Caleb Joseph, RHP Matt Andriese, OF Steven Souza Jr., RHP Taijuan Walker, LHP T.J. McFarland, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano.
Going campin’: The Diamondbacks had a promising 85-win season last year but are still struggling to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 106 games and captured the NL West title for a seventh straight season. Arizona has a promising core that includes Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Nick Ahmed in the lineup, and Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver and Archie Bradley on the pitching staff. The D-backs were surprisingly active in the free-agent market, adding Bumgarner on an $85 million, five-year deal. They also added Calhoun, Vogt and relievers Rondón and Guerra. The D-backs should have depth and that could lead to some interesting battles for spots on the 26-man roster. Arizona would also like to figure out a full-time spot for Marte, who split time between center field and second base last season. The D-backs traded for Marte, who could man center and push Marte back to the infield. Bradley enters spring training as the closer after a career-high 18 saves in 2019 .
San Francisco Giants
Manager: Gabe Kapler (first season).
2019: 77-85, third place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Scottsdale Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Tyson Ross, LHP Drew Smyly, 1B-OF Darin Ruf, SS Will Wilson, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Jerry Blevins, INF Kean Wong.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Bruce Bochy, LHP Madison Bumgarner, LHP Will Smith, CF Kevin Pillar, C Stephen Vogt, LHP Fernando Abad, OF Mike Gerber.
Going campin’: It’s a new era in San Francisco with Bochy retiring after 13 seasons and three World Series titles for the franchise. Longtime ace Bumgarner also left in free agency as the Giants are in the midst of a rebuilding stage in the second year under team president Farhan Zaidi. The Giants made few impact moves this offseason as they try to avoid matching a franchise worst with four straight losing seasons. The team has only done that twice in the modern era: 2005-08 and 1974-77. San Francisco brought back fan favorite Pablo Sandoval on a minor league deal and is hoping for a healthy season from starter Johnny Cueto. He made four starts late last season following a 13-month recovery from Tommy John surgery. Perhaps the biggest focus this spring could be on Alyssa Nakken, who became the first female coach on a major league staff.
Colorado Rockies
Manager: Bud Black (fourth season).
2019: 71-91, fourth place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Here’s Here: RHP Tyler Kinley, RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, INF Chris Owings.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Chad Bettis, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Seunghwan Oh, 1B-OF Yonder Alonso.
Going campin’: The team made no major moves in free agency over the winter to improve after a dismal season. That was a source of irritation for All-Star slugger and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, who said he felt disrespected by the front office after his name was floated in trade rumors. Arenado finished last season third in the NL in hits (185) and total bases (343), fifth in batting average (.315) and tied for fifth in homers (41). The Rockies locked up shortstop Trevor Story in January by signing him to a two-year, $27.5 million deal that avoided arbitration. Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The team also signed reliever Scott Oberg, who was eligible for arbitration before reaching a $13 million, three-year deal. He could be the closer heading into the season if Wade Davis doesn’t rediscover his form. The Rockies are relying on turnaround seasons from starter Kyle Freeland and relievers Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee. Freeland went 3-11 with a 6.73 ERA in a turbulent season that included a stint in the minor leagues to work on his mechanics. This after he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2018.
San Diego Padres
Manager: Jayce Tingler (first season).
2019: 70-92, fifth place.
Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.
Park: Peoria Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: Manager Jayce Tingler, 2B Jurickson Profar, LF Tommy Pham, RF Trent Grisham, RHP Zach Davies, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Pierce Johnson.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Andy Green, INF Luis Urias, LHP Eric Lauer, OF Hunter Renfroe.
Going campin’: The ever-rebuilding Padres will be opening spring training fresh off failing to land 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox. Instead, Betts was headed to the division rival Dodgers in a deal that was agreed to but hadn’t been announced yet. Betts would have added more luster to an offense that once again finished near the bottom in the majors in several offensive categories. The Padres did trade with Tampa Bay for Pham, who is expected to give them more offense and intensity. They also bolstered the rotation and got a left-handed bat when they traded with Milwaukee for Davies and Grisham. In another major move, they signed Pomeranz, who turned two stellar months in Milwaukee’s bullpen into a $34 million, four-year deal. The major battles in spring will be for rotation spots behind Chris Paddack, Garrett Richards and Dinelson Lamet, and in the bullpen. The team will also look to keep shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. healthy. The phenom’s rookie season was cut short when he missed the final 1½ months with a stress reaction in his lower back. San Diego hopes $300 million slugger Manny Machado has a more productive season than 2019. Tingler, a rookie manager, takes over a team trying for its first winning season since 2010 and first playoff appearance since 2006.
