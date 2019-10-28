WASHINGTON — It didn't matter that Joe Ross kept the Washington Nationals within a reasonable distance of the Houston Astros on Sunday night.
It didn't matter that the bullpen did, too, stiffing a season-long narrative that leads balloon whenever they touch the mound.
It didn't matter when there were 12 outs left for the Nationals, then nine, then six, then, all of a sudden, one became zero and the World Series swung to Houston, where only a dwindling title chance awaits.
None of it mattered because, in the end, the Nationals still aren't hitting. They fell to the Astros, 7-1, after Gerrit Cole gave up one run in seven innings. They fell after Ross, a late fill-in for Max Scherzer due to neck spasms and nerve irritation, allowed four runs in five frames. They fell after Juan Soto's solo homer in the seventh, a towering shot, was the only way they'd scratch the scoreboard.
The Nationals collected just four hits against 10 strikeouts Their 2-0 series lead evaporated in their ballpark, then became a 3-2 deficit with this defeat, because they scored just three runs across three contests here. They made it nearly impossible for themselves to win.
It is hard to blame a team for wilting against Cole, maybe the league's best pitcher, the most dominant ace in a matchup chock full of them. The Nationals beat him in Game 1. But the Astros have not lost back-to-back Cole starts since April 20 and 25. They are since 28-4 when he pitches, counting this game, and that sent the Nationals back south with the longest odds: No team has ever taken the World Series with four victories on the road.
Scherzer knew in the early afternoon, before even leaving for the ballpark, that there was no way he could pitch. He couldn't move his right arm when he woke up. He needed his wife, Erica, to help him get dressed. The hope is that he could pitch Game 7 on Wednesday if the Nationals make it there. That will hinge on his neck responding to a cortisone shot, injected Sunday, that's supposed to alleviate the nerve irritation in 48 hours.
"I'm as disappointed as I possibly can be not to be able to pitch tonight," Scherzer said later, about two hours before the first pitch, as Ross was down the hall preparing for the biggest start of his life. "It's Game 5 of the World Series."
The show had to go on. It always does. Ross spent the season bouncing between the majors and minors, between the rotation and bullpen, between being injured and in the Nationals' plans. Now he walked into a sold-out stadium at 7:39 p.m., his eyes fixed straight ahead, while the crowd gave him a long, loud standing ovation. It chanted "Let's go Joe!" as game time neared. This was Ross's third postseason performance — a short start in 2016, then a two-inning relief appearance on Friday — and the fans were ready for him.
The problem was that the Astros were, too. And the even bigger problem, eventually, was that the offense never showed up. It's not that Houston was all over Ross. He used a double play to navigate a sharp first. He also ended the fifth with one to cap his effort at 78 pitches. He induced eight grounders, using his mid-90s sinker, and mostly got by with wavering command. But his final line was stained, forever, by two swings.
The first was by Yordan Álvarez, the Astros' 22-year-old slugger, who had yet to find his power stroke in the postseason. That changed when he lined a low-and-away fastball over the wall in left-center to score Yuli Gurriel and himself. It was his first homer since Sept. 21. And the second cut was Carlos Correa's, in the bottom of the fourth, when Ross was one pitch away from escaping another inning.
He worked Correa to 0-2 and threw him a biting slider at the knees. It looked like a strike until, at the last nanosecond, it dived out of the zone. Yet Correa didn't flinch. Instead, four pitches later, the shortstop smacked a hanging slider for a two-run blast. Correa stared at the ball before lightly dropping his bat into the dirt. Ross gave it a glance, as if he didn't want to see, and held up his glove to get another ball from catcher Yan Gomes.
Ross recorded four more outs before Manager Dave Martinez turned to the bullpen. He provided the length Washington needed with its best relievers rested and ready. He just couldn't do enough to give a flatlined offense a realistic chance against Cole.
It would be hard for any pitcher to, really, given how little run support there's been since the Nationals got back to Washington. The Nationals managed 17 total hits in Games 3, 4 and 5. They combined to go 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position. Soto's homer, his second off Cole in the series, was too little, too late, and soon their last threat ended with Victor Robles leaping out of the batter's box in frustration.
Robles was Cole's final batter, and they wrestled into a full count with two down in the seventh. Cole came with a high fastball and Robles started toward first. It was off the outside corner. But umpire Lance Barksdale signaled for a strikeout and 44,000 people couldn't believe it. The whole stadium booed. There were screams from the dugout. Robles backpedaled halfway up the first base line, yelling at Barksdale, then lobbed his helmet and batting gloves back toward the plate.
It was that kind of night for the Nationals. It was that kind of weekend. And it will soon become clear if a bad three days — a really bad three days — is what will finally do this team in.
