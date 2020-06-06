BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech reached double-digits on the recruiting trail last week when offensive lineman Danijel Miletic verbally committed on Wednesday.
The international prospect was the team’s tenth verbal commit for this recruiting cycle, but the Hokies still have plenty of work left to do for a class expected to end up near the NCAA limit of 25 signees.
Much of that work will be done in the virtual realm with the NCAA extending the dead period preventing campus visits or in-person contact through the end of July.
Tech added four verbal commits in May with wide receiver Jaylen Jones, safety Jalen Stroman, running back Chance Black and defensive end Mattheus Carroll all joining the class. They are all three-star prospects according to 247Sports composite rankings.
The month of May also saw the Hokies lose their most high profile verbal commit when four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis decommitted. The founder of the #TX2VT movement initially said he would wait until after taking official visits to make a decision, but he verbally committed to Auburn two weeks later.
Many fans viewed the news as a troubling sign for Tech’s 2021 class, a class coach Justin Fuente said in February had the “chance to be maybe the most important class in some time at Virginia Tech.”
Those worries grew when Davis commented on social media that he tried and failed to recruit several players to join him in Blacksburg.
Fuente spoke to The Roanoke Times about this year’s recruiting class after Davis decommitted and, while Fuente isn’t allowed to comment on specific recruits, his optimism about the team’s 2021 class is firmly in place.
“I’m really excited [about] what we are doing and what we are going to do in the future led by Justin Hamilton on the defensive side of the ball continuing to push forward with those connections and continue to do a great job with those relationships,” Fuente said. “I just think the guys we have right now are doing an incredible job and they are only going to get better as time goes on.”
So what are Tech’s priorities on the recruiting trail over the next few months? The Hokies do need to land a quarterback.
Once Davis decommitted the attention initially turned to Lucas Coley — another dual-threat quarterback from Texas — but that talk has quieted down.
Tech extended an offer to 6-foot-4, 223-pound dual-threat quarterback Tahj Bullock in May and he certainly fits the type of quarterback Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen have been successful with.
Bullock has 12 scholarship offers including ones from Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, UCLA and Duke.
Other positions of need include wide receiver, defensive tackle and defensive back. Defensive back could be hit hard next season if Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller have big years and leave early for the NFL. The team really likes Armani Chatman, but need to build up some depth behind him at the position.
This is a spot where a transfer with experience would also make sense.
Tech has been trying to solidify its depth at receiver and defensive tackle since Fuente arrived in Blacksburg. The 2019 class was a step in the right direction at both spots, but the Hokies lost four receivers to the transfer portal during the offseason and that hurt their efforts. They have two verbal commits for 2021 at receiver, but could add two more.
One other focus for Tech in the coming months will be to reel in one or two highly sought after in-state recruits.
There are still some big names from Virginia — five-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, four-star defensive end Naquan Brown, four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams — who are all uncommitted, and the Hokies remain heavily involved with all of them.
For a program that only signed one in-state player in 2020, landing one of Virginia’s blue-chip prospects would help the team regain some of the momentum it lost when Davis decommitted and help calm the fan base down.
