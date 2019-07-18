CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente along with tight end Dalton Keene and safety Reggie Floyd took center stage at the Westin’s grand ballroom on day two of the ACC Kickoff.
Here’s some highlights from what they said during Thursday's 30-minute press conference…
Dalton Keene
Words you would utilize to describe offense?
"Grit...it means a lot to all of us. It's something we really needed to improve on...it really speaks to me."
Tight end one of team's deepest positions?
"We have a long of young guys develop into players we want to be. We got James Mitchell...all the hype about him is legit. He's a super hard worker. He's someone I'm comfortable having playing next to me."
Thoughts on Justin Fuente?
"We could tell it hit home (the team's struggles last year). He's a tough love guy. That's something I really love about him."
Thoughts on Ryan Willis?
"It's been good to develop some chemistry with him... We have guys there fighting for that job. Ryan's had a good offseason and been a good leader for us."
Reggie Floyd
Lot of youth having to play last season, what does that experience give you this year?
"We were forced somewhat to grow and mature faster than we expected...This year the chemistry and bond and all the mental issues were second guessing their technique has changed."
Practice against Ryan Willis?
"It's great. Ryan is a very, very great quarterback from technique and his vision, looking you off and making you second guess reads. The communication with his players on the offensive side is wonderful."
Justin Fuente
Thoughts on Ryan Willis and his leadership?
"We'll see how it all plays out in fall game. Ryan was thrown into game action early in the season. At times, he played well and at times he could have played better...we have some young guys working hard too. We'll kind of figure it out going into camp. I'm excited about the guys we can put around whoever the quarterback is."
Three seasons at Virginia Tech, major takeaways?
"Such a unique situation in what we inherited and following a hall of fame coach and trying to build on that legacy. Never felt better about the direction. There's one thing I think we do really well is self-evaluate as coaches and players. How can we do things better? How can we do things different?...We've kind of had an exhaustive search through those things and maybe included some input from some of our young people more than we have in the past."
Will Ryan Willis be the starter?
"We'll see if Ryan will be the starter." (stresses that he promised everyone an open competition, still waiting to see if Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will be eligible)