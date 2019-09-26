jf cburg patrickco 091319 p02

Christiansburg's Maston Stanley (with ball) ranks No. 1 in Timesland in total tackles and fifth in rushing.

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----12-----0-----0-----72

Penn, Patrick Co.-----9-----2-----0-----56

Z.Johnson, Galax-----9-----0-----0-----54

Kelley, Auburn-----9-----0-----0-----54

Harris, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----6-----0-----48

Wells, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----7-----2-----0-----44

S.Smith, Covington-----7-----2-----0-----44

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38

D.Brown, Galax-----6-----0-----0-----36

Cook, P.Henry-----6-----0-----0-----36

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

McMillian, G.Wythe-----6-----0-----0-----36

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----5-----2-----0-----34

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----21-----4-----33

Fridley, Alleghany-----5-----0-----0-----30

Jackson, N.Cross-----5-----0-----0-----30

Mitchell, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30

Motley, Carroll Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

Nichols, W.Fleming-----5-----0-----0-----30

Poe, Grayson Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

Whorley, R.Catholic-----5-----0-----0-----30

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28

Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----4-----2-----0-----26

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----4-----2-----0-----26

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----4-----0-----0-----24

Baines, N.Cross-----4-----0-----0-----24

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----4-----0-----0-----24

Braxton, J.Forest-----4-----0-----0-----24

Broughman, Alleghany-----4-----0-----0-----24

Doss, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24

Fisher, Northside-----4-----0-----0-----24

Flenner, Bath Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24

Gilley, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24

McDaniel, H.Valley-----4-----0-----0-----24

Pickett, Galax-----4-----0-----0-----24

Prioleau, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24

Rupe, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24

Sebolt, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24

Street, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24

Thomas, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24

Wade, L.Botetourt-----4-----0-----0-----24

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----90-----912-----10.1-----228.0

Cook, P.Henry-----79-----686-----8.7-----171.5

D.Brown, Galax-----62-----569-----9.2-----142.3

S.Smith, Covington-----86-----559-----6.5-----139.8

Stanley, Christiansburg-----75-----557-----7.4-----139.3

Harris, N.Cross-----62-----535-----8.6-----133.8

Fisher, Northside-----48-----481-----10.0-----120.5

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----82-----420-----5.1-----105.0

Wells, G.Wythe-----69-----390-----5.7-----97.5

Wade, L.Botetourt-----69-----383-----4-----95.8

Collini, Giles-----69-----380-----5.5-----95.0

Delp, R.Retreat-----46-----353-----7.7-----88.3

Wilson, H.Valley-----82-----346-----4.2-----86.5

Morgan, Narrows-----46-----344-----7.5-----86.0

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----78-----339-----4.3-----84.8

Taylor, M.Vista----------51-----335-----6.6-----83.8

Poe, Grayson Co.-----87-----328-----3.8-----82.0

Rupe, Radford-----17-----309-----11.4-----103.0

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6

Brewer, R.Retreat-----54-----297-----5.5-----74.3

Cupit, J.Forest-----51-----288-----5.6-----96.0

Poole, F.Chiswell-----39-----287-----7.3-----71.8

Gilley, Chilhowie-----38-----286-----7.5-----71.5

Persinger, Salem-----27-----274-----10.0-----91.3

Kelley, Auburn-----47-----261-----5.6-----65.3

Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----254-----18.1-----63.5

A.Brown, S.River-----35-----249-----7.1-----62.3

Wood, Salem-----27-----248-----9.2-----82.7

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----242-----12.1-----60.5

Owens, E.Montgomery-----45-----241-----5.7-----60.3

Whorley, R.Catholic-----12-----239-----19.9-----59.8

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----36-----238-----6.6-----59.5

Merriman, Patrick Co.----------55-----236-----4.3-----59.0

Peckron, Galax-----23-----231-----10.0-----57.8

Stanley, Liberty-----20-----227-----11.4-----56.8

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----51-----226-----4.4-----56.5

Fridley, Alleghany-----59-----225-----3.8-----56.3

East, Auburn-----44-----224-----5.1-----56.0

Motley, Carroll Co.-----36-----222-----6.1-----55.5

Ratcliffe, Giles-----78-----218-----2.8-----54.5

Whorley, Liberty-----40-----218-----5.5-----

Forbes, J.River-----33-----217-----6.6-----54.3

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----26-----215-----8.3-----53.8

Duncan, C.Spring-----68-----207-----3.0-----51.8

Broughman, Alleghany-----60-----205-----3.4-----51.3

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----40-----205-----5.1-----51.3

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Bell, H.Valley-----23-----184-----0-----8.0

Sebolt, Glenvar-----23-----515-----3-----22.4

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----20-----585-----5-----29.3

Cann, N.Cross-----18-----246-----3-----14.8

Coates, C.Spring-----18-----307-----3-----17.1

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----18-----479-----5-----26.6

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----17-----182-----2-----10.7

Doss, Chilhowie-----15-----273-----4-----18.2

Z.Johnson, Galax-----15-----298-----9-----19.9

Earls, Northside-----14-----160-----2-----11.4

Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----13-----248-----3-----19.1

Baines, N.Cross-----12-----185-----4-----15.4

McCormick, P.Henry-----12-----140-----2-----11.7

Pedigo, P.Henry-----12-----271-----3-----22.6

Loder, Glenvar-----11-----153-----1-----13.9

Jackson, N.Cross-----11-----221-----5-----20.1

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----132-----1-----12.0

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----11-----193-----3-----17.6

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----11-----105-----5-----9.5

Pope, Grayson Co.-----11-----198-----1-----18.0

Reeves, C.Spring-----11-----145-----2-----13.2

Ryder, Bath Co.-----11-----121-----0-----11.0

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----10-----162-----2-----16.2

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----10-----115-----2-----11.5

John Gass, Liberty-----10-----141-----1-----14.1

McMillian, G.Wythe-----10-----162-----1-----16.2

Santoemma, M.Vista-----10-----150-----0-----15.0

Braxton, J.Forest-----9-----357-----5-----39.7

Bryson, Galax-----9-----138-----0-----15.3

Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----258-----4-----29.7

Goldston, Blacksburg-----9-----137-----1-----15.2

Grant, M.Vista-----9-----194-----2-----21.5

McDaniel, H.Valley-----9-----208-----4-----23.1

Motley, Carroll Co.-----9-----120-----2-----13.3

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----8-----99-----2-----12.4

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----8-----105-----3-----13.1

Garman, Franklin Co.-----8-----271-----2-----33.9

Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----238-----2-----29.8

Keatley, Galax-----8-----144-----2-----18.0

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----37-----226-----6.1-----56.5

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Simmons, G.Wythe-----54-86-0-----8-----62.8-----1072

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----54-85-6-----9-----63.5-----927

Wolk, Glenvar-----47-86-7-----6-----54.7-----886

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----61-94-2-----11-----64.9-----806

Pickett, Galax-----46-80-4-----13-----57.5-----798

Zappia, N.Cross-----50-86-3-----12-----58.1-----792

Goforth, Blacksburg-----45-86-4-----8-----52.3-----738

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----30-65-4-----9-----46.2-----630

Duncan, C.Spring-----40-81-2-----6-----49.4-----579

Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----32-50-1-----5-----64.0-----570

D.Hairston, M.Vista----------32-58-0-----3-----55.2-----548

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----24-48-1-----7-----50.0-----534

Gunn, P.Henry-----31-49-3-----6-----63.3-----522

Hatfield, W.Fleming-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363

Tate, Marion-----29-65-5-----2-----44.6-----360

Nichols, W.Fleming-----28-56-0-----6-----50.0-----356

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----22-42-1-----3-----52.4-----338

Lewis, W.Fleming-----20-36-2-----2-----55.6-----312

Fussell, Bath Co.-----25-76-7-----5-----32.9-----258

Chaney, Salem-----18-35-2-----6-----51.4-----435

Webb, Northside-----33-70-4-----2-----47.1-----299

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----21-38-1-----4-----55.3-----291

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----12-18-3-----2-----66.7-----286

Gibson, Covington-----11-32-6-----3-----34.4-----272

Hunter, Christiansburg-----15-32-1-----5-----46.9-----240

Cassell, Grayson Co.-----17-39-3-----1-----48.7-----229

Broughman, Alleghany-----10-29-0-----2-----34.5-----222

Ratcliffe, Giles-----14-28-0-----2-----50.0-----211

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------14-----549-----39.2

Tate, Marion----------12-----468-----39.0

Delp, R.Retreat----------8-----310-----38.8

Lytton, Radford----------12----------465-----28.8

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------16-----616-----38.5

Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1

Kerrick, M.Vista----------16-----599-----37.4

Hunter, Christiansburg----------7-----254-----36.3

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------11-----395-----35.9

Cole, N.Cross----------5-----176-----35.2

Deaton, S.River----------16-----563-----35.2

Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2

Goforth, Blacksburg----------10-----350-----35.0

Logan, Salem----------8-----278-----34.8

Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Killinger, C.Spring-----11-----363-----33.0

Vanremortel, J.Forest----------7-----227-----32.4

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------10-----308-----30.8

Pope, Grayson Co.----------13-----401-----30.8

Ortiz, Galax----------5-----153-----30.6

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------17-----521-----30.6

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------4

Strong, H.Valley--------------------4

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

L.Adams, Chilhowie--------------------2

Baines, N.Cross--------------------2

Chase Blaker, Narrows--------------------2

Clarke, Christiansburg--------------------2

Dillow, J.River--------------------2

Drewery, Patrick Co.--------------------2

J.Johnson, W.Byrd--------------------2-2

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------2

Overstreet, S.River--------------------2

Preston, M.Vista--------------------2

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------2

Theimer, J.River--------------------2

Thomas, Chilhowie--------------------2

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Stanley, Christiansburg----------36-----38-----56.5

Conner, Floyd Co.----------38-----36-----56.0

Street, Glenvar----------38-----23-----49.5

Eanes, S.River----------35-----25-----47.5

Jones, P.Henry----------37-----21-----47.5

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------27-----27-----40.5

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------37-----4-----39.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------31-----13-----37.5

Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5

Milby, C.Spring----------31-----11-----36.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------31-----10-----36.0

R.Vaught, Galax----------32-----7-----35.5

Collini, Giles----------31-----7-----34.5

Theimer, J.River----------19-----29-----33.5

Britton, Salem----------27-----12-----33.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------20-----26-----33.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------25-----16-----33.0

Barnett, Covington----------23-----19-----32.5

Epperley, Blacksburg----------14-----37-----32.5

McMillian, G.Wythe----------28-----9-----32.5

Preston, Northside----------23-----19-----32.5

R.Williams, Christiansburg----------22-----21-----32.5

Poe, Grayson Co.----------23-----18-----32.0

Poole, F.Chiswell----------25-----13-----31.5

Call, Bath Co.----------25-----12-----31.0

Elliott, Northside----------25-----12-----31.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------20-----22-----31.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.----------21-----20-----31.0

Bishop, Northside----------22-----15-----29.5

Reeves, C.Spring----------27-----5-----29.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------23-----13-----29.5

Neighbors, C.Spring----------21-----14-----28.0

Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------21-----13-----27.5

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------21-----12-----27.0

Loan, Bath Co.----------22-----10-----27.0

T.Robertson, Narrows----------22-----9-----26.5

Silverio, Chilhowie----------16-----21-----26.5

Blank, Northside----------20-----11-----25.5

Duncan, C.Spring----------15-----21-----25.5

Jackson, N.Cross----------22-----7-----25.5

J.Williams, Covington----------16-----19-----25.5

Akerson, C.Spring----------14-----21-----24.5

Hall, Covington----------17-----15-----24.5

Horton, Northside----------16-----17-----24.5

McCaleb, J.River----------10-----29-----24.5

Chase Blaker, Narrows----------19-----10-----24.0

Strong, H.Valley----------22-----4-----24.0

SACKS

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------7.5

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------5.5

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------5.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5

Medley, P.Henry--------------------4.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0

Horton, Northside--------------------3.5

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5

Preston, Northside--------------------3.5

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------3.0

Ray, R.Catholic--------------------3.0

Silverio, Chilhowie--------------------3.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------11.0

Jones, P.Henry--------------------10.5

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------10.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------10.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5

Hoffman, Radford--------------------8.5

Bryson, Galax--------------------8.0

Horton, Northside--------------------8.0

Preston, Northside--------------------8.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------8.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------8.0

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------8.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------8.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------8.0

Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0

Britton, N.Cross--------------------7.5

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------7.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------7.0

McDaniel, Narrows--------------------7.0

Moss, Marion--------------------7.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------7.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------7.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------7.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------6.5

Allison, Chilhowie--------------------6.0

J.Brown, Galax--------------------6.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.--------------------6.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------6.0

McMillian, G.Wythe--------------------6.0

Richards, W.Byrd--------------------6.0

PATS

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------21-21

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-16

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------15-15

Lytton, Radford--------------------14-14

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------13-13

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------11-11

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------10-10

Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8

Deaton, S.River--------------------7-7

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------5-5

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------20-21

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------15-16

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------12-13

Morgan, Narrows--------------------11-12

Ortiz, Galax--------------------19-22

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------17-20

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------5-6

Patterson, Northside--------------------5-6

East, Auburn--------------------12-15

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------8-10

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-9

Muse, N.Cross--------------------23-31

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------6-9

FIELD GOALS

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-5

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-4

Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2

Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4

East, Auburn--------------------1-1

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-1

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3

Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-3

