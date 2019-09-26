SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----12-----0-----0-----72
Penn, Patrick Co.-----9-----2-----0-----56
Z.Johnson, Galax-----9-----0-----0-----54
Kelley, Auburn-----9-----0-----0-----54
Harris, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----6-----0-----48
Wells, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----7-----2-----0-----44
S.Smith, Covington-----7-----2-----0-----44
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38
D.Brown, Galax-----6-----0-----0-----36
Cook, P.Henry-----6-----0-----0-----36
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
McMillian, G.Wythe-----6-----0-----0-----36
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----5-----2-----0-----34
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----21-----4-----33
Fridley, Alleghany-----5-----0-----0-----30
Jackson, N.Cross-----5-----0-----0-----30
Mitchell, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30
Motley, Carroll Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
Nichols, W.Fleming-----5-----0-----0-----30
Poe, Grayson Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
Whorley, R.Catholic-----5-----0-----0-----30
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28
Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----4-----2-----0-----26
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----4-----2-----0-----26
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----4-----0-----0-----24
Baines, N.Cross-----4-----0-----0-----24
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----4-----0-----0-----24
Braxton, J.Forest-----4-----0-----0-----24
Broughman, Alleghany-----4-----0-----0-----24
Doss, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24
Fisher, Northside-----4-----0-----0-----24
Flenner, Bath Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24
Gilley, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24
McDaniel, H.Valley-----4-----0-----0-----24
Pickett, Galax-----4-----0-----0-----24
Prioleau, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24
Rupe, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24
Sebolt, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24
Street, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24
Thomas, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24
Wade, L.Botetourt-----4-----0-----0-----24
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----90-----912-----10.1-----228.0
Cook, P.Henry-----79-----686-----8.7-----171.5
D.Brown, Galax-----62-----569-----9.2-----142.3
S.Smith, Covington-----86-----559-----6.5-----139.8
Stanley, Christiansburg-----75-----557-----7.4-----139.3
Harris, N.Cross-----62-----535-----8.6-----133.8
Fisher, Northside-----48-----481-----10.0-----120.5
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----82-----420-----5.1-----105.0
Wells, G.Wythe-----69-----390-----5.7-----97.5
Wade, L.Botetourt-----69-----383-----4-----95.8
Collini, Giles-----69-----380-----5.5-----95.0
Delp, R.Retreat-----46-----353-----7.7-----88.3
Wilson, H.Valley-----82-----346-----4.2-----86.5
Morgan, Narrows-----46-----344-----7.5-----86.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----78-----339-----4.3-----84.8
Taylor, M.Vista----------51-----335-----6.6-----83.8
Poe, Grayson Co.-----87-----328-----3.8-----82.0
Rupe, Radford-----17-----309-----11.4-----103.0
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6
Brewer, R.Retreat-----54-----297-----5.5-----74.3
Cupit, J.Forest-----51-----288-----5.6-----96.0
Poole, F.Chiswell-----39-----287-----7.3-----71.8
Gilley, Chilhowie-----38-----286-----7.5-----71.5
Persinger, Salem-----27-----274-----10.0-----91.3
Kelley, Auburn-----47-----261-----5.6-----65.3
Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----254-----18.1-----63.5
A.Brown, S.River-----35-----249-----7.1-----62.3
Wood, Salem-----27-----248-----9.2-----82.7
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----242-----12.1-----60.5
Owens, E.Montgomery-----45-----241-----5.7-----60.3
Whorley, R.Catholic-----12-----239-----19.9-----59.8
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----36-----238-----6.6-----59.5
Merriman, Patrick Co.----------55-----236-----4.3-----59.0
Peckron, Galax-----23-----231-----10.0-----57.8
Stanley, Liberty-----20-----227-----11.4-----56.8
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----51-----226-----4.4-----56.5
Fridley, Alleghany-----59-----225-----3.8-----56.3
East, Auburn-----44-----224-----5.1-----56.0
Motley, Carroll Co.-----36-----222-----6.1-----55.5
Ratcliffe, Giles-----78-----218-----2.8-----54.5
Whorley, Liberty-----40-----218-----5.5-----
Forbes, J.River-----33-----217-----6.6-----54.3
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----26-----215-----8.3-----53.8
Duncan, C.Spring-----68-----207-----3.0-----51.8
Broughman, Alleghany-----60-----205-----3.4-----51.3
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----40-----205-----5.1-----51.3
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Bell, H.Valley-----23-----184-----0-----8.0
Sebolt, Glenvar-----23-----515-----3-----22.4
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----20-----585-----5-----29.3
Cann, N.Cross-----18-----246-----3-----14.8
Coates, C.Spring-----18-----307-----3-----17.1
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----18-----479-----5-----26.6
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----17-----182-----2-----10.7
Doss, Chilhowie-----15-----273-----4-----18.2
Z.Johnson, Galax-----15-----298-----9-----19.9
Earls, Northside-----14-----160-----2-----11.4
Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----13-----248-----3-----19.1
Baines, N.Cross-----12-----185-----4-----15.4
McCormick, P.Henry-----12-----140-----2-----11.7
Pedigo, P.Henry-----12-----271-----3-----22.6
Loder, Glenvar-----11-----153-----1-----13.9
Jackson, N.Cross-----11-----221-----5-----20.1
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----132-----1-----12.0
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----11-----193-----3-----17.6
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----11-----105-----5-----9.5
Pope, Grayson Co.-----11-----198-----1-----18.0
Reeves, C.Spring-----11-----145-----2-----13.2
Ryder, Bath Co.-----11-----121-----0-----11.0
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----10-----162-----2-----16.2
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----10-----115-----2-----11.5
John Gass, Liberty-----10-----141-----1-----14.1
McMillian, G.Wythe-----10-----162-----1-----16.2
Santoemma, M.Vista-----10-----150-----0-----15.0
Braxton, J.Forest-----9-----357-----5-----39.7
Bryson, Galax-----9-----138-----0-----15.3
Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----258-----4-----29.7
Goldston, Blacksburg-----9-----137-----1-----15.2
Grant, M.Vista-----9-----194-----2-----21.5
McDaniel, H.Valley-----9-----208-----4-----23.1
Motley, Carroll Co.-----9-----120-----2-----13.3
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----8-----99-----2-----12.4
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----8-----105-----3-----13.1
Garman, Franklin Co.-----8-----271-----2-----33.9
Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----238-----2-----29.8
Keatley, Galax-----8-----144-----2-----18.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----37-----226-----6.1-----56.5
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe-----54-86-0-----8-----62.8-----1072
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----54-85-6-----9-----63.5-----927
Wolk, Glenvar-----47-86-7-----6-----54.7-----886
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----61-94-2-----11-----64.9-----806
Pickett, Galax-----46-80-4-----13-----57.5-----798
Zappia, N.Cross-----50-86-3-----12-----58.1-----792
Goforth, Blacksburg-----45-86-4-----8-----52.3-----738
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----30-65-4-----9-----46.2-----630
Duncan, C.Spring-----40-81-2-----6-----49.4-----579
Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----32-50-1-----5-----64.0-----570
D.Hairston, M.Vista----------32-58-0-----3-----55.2-----548
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----24-48-1-----7-----50.0-----534
Gunn, P.Henry-----31-49-3-----6-----63.3-----522
Hatfield, W.Fleming-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363
Tate, Marion-----29-65-5-----2-----44.6-----360
Nichols, W.Fleming-----28-56-0-----6-----50.0-----356
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----22-42-1-----3-----52.4-----338
Lewis, W.Fleming-----20-36-2-----2-----55.6-----312
Fussell, Bath Co.-----25-76-7-----5-----32.9-----258
Chaney, Salem-----18-35-2-----6-----51.4-----435
Webb, Northside-----33-70-4-----2-----47.1-----299
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----21-38-1-----4-----55.3-----291
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----12-18-3-----2-----66.7-----286
Gibson, Covington-----11-32-6-----3-----34.4-----272
Hunter, Christiansburg-----15-32-1-----5-----46.9-----240
Cassell, Grayson Co.-----17-39-3-----1-----48.7-----229
Broughman, Alleghany-----10-29-0-----2-----34.5-----222
Ratcliffe, Giles-----14-28-0-----2-----50.0-----211
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------14-----549-----39.2
Tate, Marion----------12-----468-----39.0
Delp, R.Retreat----------8-----310-----38.8
Lytton, Radford----------12----------465-----28.8
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------16-----616-----38.5
Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista----------16-----599-----37.4
Hunter, Christiansburg----------7-----254-----36.3
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------11-----395-----35.9
Cole, N.Cross----------5-----176-----35.2
Deaton, S.River----------16-----563-----35.2
Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2
Goforth, Blacksburg----------10-----350-----35.0
Logan, Salem----------8-----278-----34.8
Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Killinger, C.Spring-----11-----363-----33.0
Vanremortel, J.Forest----------7-----227-----32.4
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------10-----308-----30.8
Pope, Grayson Co.----------13-----401-----30.8
Ortiz, Galax----------5-----153-----30.6
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------17-----521-----30.6
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------4
Strong, H.Valley--------------------4
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
L.Adams, Chilhowie--------------------2
Baines, N.Cross--------------------2
Chase Blaker, Narrows--------------------2
Clarke, Christiansburg--------------------2
Dillow, J.River--------------------2
Drewery, Patrick Co.--------------------2
J.Johnson, W.Byrd--------------------2-2
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------2
Overstreet, S.River--------------------2
Preston, M.Vista--------------------2
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------2
Theimer, J.River--------------------2
Thomas, Chilhowie--------------------2
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Stanley, Christiansburg----------36-----38-----56.5
Conner, Floyd Co.----------38-----36-----56.0
Street, Glenvar----------38-----23-----49.5
Eanes, S.River----------35-----25-----47.5
Jones, P.Henry----------37-----21-----47.5
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------27-----27-----40.5
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------37-----4-----39.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------31-----13-----37.5
Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5
Milby, C.Spring----------31-----11-----36.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------31-----10-----36.0
R.Vaught, Galax----------32-----7-----35.5
Collini, Giles----------31-----7-----34.5
Theimer, J.River----------19-----29-----33.5
Britton, Salem----------27-----12-----33.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------20-----26-----33.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------25-----16-----33.0
Barnett, Covington----------23-----19-----32.5
Epperley, Blacksburg----------14-----37-----32.5
McMillian, G.Wythe----------28-----9-----32.5
Preston, Northside----------23-----19-----32.5
R.Williams, Christiansburg----------22-----21-----32.5
Poe, Grayson Co.----------23-----18-----32.0
Poole, F.Chiswell----------25-----13-----31.5
Call, Bath Co.----------25-----12-----31.0
Elliott, Northside----------25-----12-----31.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------20-----22-----31.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.----------21-----20-----31.0
Bishop, Northside----------22-----15-----29.5
Reeves, C.Spring----------27-----5-----29.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------23-----13-----29.5
Neighbors, C.Spring----------21-----14-----28.0
Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------21-----13-----27.5
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------21-----12-----27.0
Loan, Bath Co.----------22-----10-----27.0
T.Robertson, Narrows----------22-----9-----26.5
Silverio, Chilhowie----------16-----21-----26.5
Blank, Northside----------20-----11-----25.5
Duncan, C.Spring----------15-----21-----25.5
Jackson, N.Cross----------22-----7-----25.5
J.Williams, Covington----------16-----19-----25.5
Akerson, C.Spring----------14-----21-----24.5
Hall, Covington----------17-----15-----24.5
Horton, Northside----------16-----17-----24.5
McCaleb, J.River----------10-----29-----24.5
Chase Blaker, Narrows----------19-----10-----24.0
Strong, H.Valley----------22-----4-----24.0
SACKS
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------7.5
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------5.5
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------5.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5
Medley, P.Henry--------------------4.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0
Horton, Northside--------------------3.5
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5
Preston, Northside--------------------3.5
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------3.0
Ray, R.Catholic--------------------3.0
Silverio, Chilhowie--------------------3.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------11.0
Jones, P.Henry--------------------10.5
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------10.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------10.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5
Hoffman, Radford--------------------8.5
Bryson, Galax--------------------8.0
Horton, Northside--------------------8.0
Preston, Northside--------------------8.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------8.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------8.0
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------8.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------8.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------8.0
Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0
Britton, N.Cross--------------------7.5
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------7.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------7.0
McDaniel, Narrows--------------------7.0
Moss, Marion--------------------7.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------7.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------7.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------7.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------6.5
Allison, Chilhowie--------------------6.0
J.Brown, Galax--------------------6.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.--------------------6.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------6.0
McMillian, G.Wythe--------------------6.0
Richards, W.Byrd--------------------6.0
PATS
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------21-21
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-16
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------15-15
Lytton, Radford--------------------14-14
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------13-13
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------11-11
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------10-10
Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8
Deaton, S.River--------------------7-7
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------5-5
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------20-21
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------15-16
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------12-13
Morgan, Narrows--------------------11-12
Ortiz, Galax--------------------19-22
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------17-20
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------5-6
Patterson, Northside--------------------5-6
East, Auburn--------------------12-15
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------8-10
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-9
Muse, N.Cross--------------------23-31
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------6-9
FIELD GOALS
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-5
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-4
Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2
Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4
East, Auburn--------------------1-1
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-1
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3
Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-3
